iBank Digital Asset L.P.: iBankEX Mobile App is Live

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2019 / iBank Digital Asset L.P. ("iBank Digital", "iBankEX" or the "Company") announced the launch of the new iBankEX app now available on iOS and Android mobile devices. This new mobile app will give users access to 150+ crypto assets to trade with USDT, BTC and ETH.

The iBankEX mobile app and website are both supported by Huobi Cloud Technology, making it safe, secure and hassle free. (Download the App at https://www.ibankex.io/en-us/download/)

"Users these days are tech savvy and are constantly on their mobile devices. The launch of the iBankEX mobile app allows our sophisticated users easy access to their accounts and to trade cryptocurrencies whenever they want," said David Yoo, Managing Director of iBank Digital. "Our continued partnership with Huobi Cloud Technology gives our users the assurance of a safe, secure and convenient platform to manage their digital assets."

About iBankEX

iBankEX, one of Vancouver's very first peer to peer (P2P) over the counter (OTC) crypto and bitcoin exchange that has been supported by Huobi Cloud Technology, was officially launched on February 6, 2019 . The iBankEX platform has been based in Vancouver, Canada, and it was launched to ensure it is able to facilitate the proper underwriting of crypto trading that has been supported by the Huobi Cloud. And from this, they have been able to lend through the very first global lending network within the open decentralized platforms. iBankEX have established an efficient and intuitive new trading platform that can be explored by their digital currency users spread across the globe. www.ibankex.io

About Huobi Cloud

Huobi Cloud is owned by Huobi Group, the world's leading blockchain company and one of world's largest digital asset trading platforms. Established in 2013, Huobi Group's accumulative turnover exceeds US $1 trillion. It proudly provides safe, secure, and convenient cryptocurrency trading and asset management services to millions of users in 130+ countries. "Bring more efficiency to finance and more freedom to wealth" is the mission of Huobi Group. It always follows the management theory of putting the customer first.

Risk Warning: Digital assets are a higher-risk investment method. Investors should be cautious in purchasing and pay attention to investment risks.

