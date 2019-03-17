Strabag: Austrian based construction group Strabag has been awarded the contract for the transportation infrastructures and civil engineering works for the Boll-Sinneringen rail bypass in the Bernese municipality of Vechingen. The project foresees changing the route of the railway by moving it to the south. Further, Strabag Group's Züblin International GmbH Chile SpA has been awarded two new long-term mining contracts in Nuevo Nivel Mina, at the Teniente Mine in Rancagua. These contracts have a total value of about Euro 500 mn and comprise the construction of tunnels with a total length of 32.5 km.Strabag: weekly performance: -5.25% Austrian Post: Austrian Post and Deutsche Post DHL Group have agreed upon a long-term partnership. The collaboration of the two companies is ...

