JAKARTA, Mar 16, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - PT Bank Maybank Indonesia Tbk (Maybank Indonesia) today announced this year's Maybank Bali Marathon 2019 (MBM 2019) will be held on September 9, 2019. Registration will open at www.balimarathon.com on March 28, 2019 at 13.00 Western Indonesian time (WIB) until all slots are sold out.The running categories include marathon (42.197 km), half-marathon (21.0975 km), 10K and kid dash. The registration will be on first come first served basis, where runners registering early will have a better chance to join the running competition.As a distinctive marathon event, MBM 2019 offers three differentiated features: running experience, an international standard competition and security & service quality.In terms of experience, MBM provides a different running experience as an internationally acclaimed marathon event, with a route that offers Bali's scenic natural beauty and culture as a tourism destination with its slopes, rice fields, and villages along Gianyar and Klungkung residences.Runners will also enjoy Balinese local wisdom and hospitality, as Maybank Indonesia consistently involves the local community to entertain the participants with songs, dances and other Balinese cultural performances during the marathon.In terms of international standards, MBM has been certified by the International Measurement Certificate number INA2012/009 and has been validated by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS) and Indonesia's Athletic Association (Persatuan Atletik Seluruh Indonesia / PASI). MBM has qualified as well to be listed in the official race directory of Boston Marathon.While in terms of security and service, MBM applies an international medical standard and is committed to provide education to runners for pre event marathon preparations. MBM will work together with Running Coaches to conduct training programs, tips and joint training to assist runners to prepare themselves for the Race Day."Since the first Bali Marathon in 2012, we strive to accommodate the ever increasing public interest, including our customers, wishing to join the marathon. This is reflected in the growing number of participants annually. As the number of participants increases, we are committed to maintain the runner's security and convenience by improving supporting infrastructure," says Widya Permana, Project Director Maybank Bali Marathon 2019.Maybank Indonesia has a vision to bring MBM as one of the world class main sport tourism event. MBM is not just a race for the runners but also an event that involves families to come and enjoy a holiday in Bali. Bali has adequate infrastructure to become the perfect family destination, both for couples and for kids. The infrastructure can accommodate runners from all over the globe to join MBM event.Since its inaugural marathon, MBM has always been accompanied with sustainable corporate responsibility programs for the local community. A series of community empowerment and educational support programs will again be held by Maybank Indonesia for the Balinese with MBM 2019.To provide privileges for clients, Maybank Indonesia will provide an exclusive opportunity to prioritize their customers to book MBM slots. For runners who wish to be a banking customer, Maybank Indonesia provides the opportunity through Bundling Running Slot with Credit Card Program or the Bundling Maybank Savings Program, starting on March 14 and ends on June 30, 2019.In the Bundling Running Slot with Credit Card Program, a new customer can get an MBM free slot according to the selected run category (Marathon/Half Marathon/10 K) after the credit card application is approved. With the Bundling Maybank Savings Program, MBM Free Slot can be obtained by choosing one of 3 (three) options for deposit savings: Top Up, MyPlan Plus or MyPlan Plus Community. With an initial deposit of Rp1 million and a monthly deposit of Rp500 thousand, the customer can receive a free slot in MBM.As for the running community, there is My Plan Plus Community, where this program is designed for community, of minimum 5 (five) members. Each makes an initial deposit starting from Rp1 million and monthly deposit of Rp300 thousand for a period of 12 months. The type of savings that can be used is Maybank Tabungan Reguler/iB, Women One/iB, Maksi/iB and MyPlan Plus/iB.Further information about Maybank Bali Marathon 2019 can be obtained by contacting the nearest Maybank Indonesia branch or through the website at www.balimarathon.com, Instagram Maybank Bali Marathon, facebook www.facebook.com/BaliMarathon and twitter @BaliMarathon.Maybank Bali Marathon 2019 Full Details:http://www.acnnewswire.com/clientreports/598/Maybank-3.16.19.pdfMaybank Bali MarathonMaybank Bali Marathon is an international level marathon held by Maybank Indonesia since 2012 that offers the categories of full marathon with distance 42.195 km, half marathon (21.0975 km), 10K (10 km) and kid's dash. Various recognitions have been achieved by Maybank Bali Marathon among them: included as one of the eleven "Remarkable races in the world that one must participate before you die" by The Active, one of "The 52 Best Races on Earth 2016" by Runnersworld, Best Marathon 2016, Best Half Marathon 2015, and the Most Popular Sport Event 2018 by the Venue magazine.Maybank IndonesiaMaybank Indonesia is one of the largest banks in Indonesia that has a regional or international network of the Maybank Group. Maybank Indonesia provides a comprehensive range of products and services for individual and corporate customers through Community Financial Services and Global Banking, as well as automotive financing through subsidiaries, WOM Finance for two-wheeled vehicles and Maybank Finance for wheeled vehicles four. Maybank Indonesia also continues to develop E-banking services and capacity through Mobile Banking, Internet Banking, Maybank M2U (mobile banking based internet banking) and various other channels.As of December 31, 2018, Maybank Indonesia has 386 branches including Syariah branches spread across Indonesia as well as one overseas branches (Mumbai, India), 21 Mobile Cash Cars and 1,609 ATMs including CDM (Cash Deposit Machine) connected with over 20,000 ATMs incorporated in ATM PRIMA, ATM BERSAMA, ALTO, CIRRUS, and connected to 3,500 Maybank ATMs in Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei. Until the end of December 2018, Maybank Indonesia manages customer deposits amounting to Rp116.8 trillion and has total assets valued at Rp177.5 trillion.