Ferratum Oyj: Fixed income investor meetings DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe/Anleiheemission Ferratum Oyj: Fixed income investor meetings 18.03.2019 / 07:30 Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. Ferratum Oyj: Fixed income investor meetings Helsinki, 18 March 2019 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) (the "Group") announces that Pareto Securities AB has been mandated to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings commencing on 21 March 2019. Subject to market conditions, a four year senior unsecured bond issue of up to EUR 100 million may follow. The proceeds from such bond issue would be used for refinancing the Group's outstanding bond (ISIN: DE000A2AAR27 WKN: A2AAR2) maturing in June 2019 and to finance continued growth of the Group. About Ferratum Group: Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South and North America and the Asia-Pacific region. As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a range of banking services, including real time digital payments and transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European markets. Ferratum has approximately 2.0 million active and former customers who have an account or have been granted one or more loans in the past (as at 31 December 2018), of which over 792,000 customers have an open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months. Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com. Contacts: Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens Krause, CFO & CRO T: + 49 30 921005844 E: [1]clemens.krause@ferratum.com 1. mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum. com Ferratum Group Paul Wasastjerna UK / European media enquiries: Head of Investor Relations, Smithfield, A Daniel J Edelman Fixed-income T: +358 40 7248247 Company Alex Simmons | Brett Jacobs F: +358 20 741 1614 E: T: +44 20 3047 2543 | +44 20 3047 [1]paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com 2537 E: 1. [1]asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com E: mailto:paul.wasastjerna@ferra [2]bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com 1. tum.com mailto:asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com 2. mailto:bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com 18.03.2019 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Ferratum Oyj Ratamestarinkatu 11 A 00520 Helsinki Finnland Telefon: +49 (0) 30 9210058-44 Fax: +49 (0)30 9210058-49 E-Mail: ir@ferratum.com Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com ISIN: FI4000106299 WKN: A1W9NS Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service 788113 18.03.2019 ISIN FI4000106299 AXC0046 2019-03-18/07:31