FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC - Directorate Change

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC - Directorate

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC ("Fuller's"), the premium pub and hotel company and London brewer, today announces the appointment of Adam Councell as Finance Director with effect from 27 August 2019.

Adam is currently Group Finance Director at Restore PLC - the document management and relocation company. Prior to moving to Restore, Adam had held several positions within Rentokil Initial, culminating in his promotion to Divisional Finance Director. Adam has also worked at advertising giant WPP and Whitbread.

Adam is an operationally strong accountant who has experience of M&A and restructuring. He is a good team player, thrives on fixing complex organisational challenges and is described as intellectually curious.

Adam said: "I'm really looking forward to joining Fuller's - especially at this pivotal moment in its grand history. Pubs play a crucial role in our social fabric - so I'm delighted to take on this challenge and add my contribution to Fuller's future success."

Chairman Michael Turner said: "Adam has with a proven track record in quoted companies and is a strategic thinker. He will make a great addition to our Board and my colleagues and I are looking forward to working closely with him in the future."

Fuller, Smith and Turner P.L.C. is a premium pub and hotel company and London brewer. The Company runs 182 Tenanted pubs and 202 Managed Pubs and Hotels, with a focus on delicious fresh, home-cooked food, outstanding cask and craft ale, great wine and exceptional service. The Company also has 813 boutique bedrooms in its Managed estate. The Fuller's pub estate stretches from Brighton to Birmingham and from Bristol to the Greenwich Peninsula, including 172 locations within the M25. In June 2018 Fuller's acquired Bel & The Dragon, comprising six stunning country inns (included in the pub numbers above), and the Company also owns The Stable, a craft cider and gourmet pizza restaurant business, which has 17 sites in England and Wales.

The Fuller's Beer Company brews a portfolio of premium beers including London Pride, Frontier Premium London Lager and a variety of cask and craft keg beers supported by a changing seasonal range. The Company owns Cornish Orchards - a craft cider maker producing a range of award-winning ciders and premium soft drinks - and Nectar Imports, a wholesale drinks business. In February 2018, Fuller's also acquired Dark Star Brewing, a craft cask brewer based in Sussex. In January 2019, Fuller's announced the proposed sale of its brewing business to Asahi.