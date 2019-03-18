CMR Surgical Limited

("CMR Surgical" or the "Company")

CMR Surgical strengthens Board of Directors

Cambridge, UK, 18 March 2019: CMR Surgical Ltd, the British company developing a next-generation surgical robot, today announces the strengthening of its Board of Directors with the appointment of Kelly Londy and Camille Farhat.

Kelly Londy has more than 25 years' experience in the global healthcare and medical devices industry. She is currently CEO and member of the Board of Directors at Lumicell, a technology company in the field of image-guided cancer surgery. During her two years at Lumicell, she has overseen a successful Series C financing round and the implementation of a development strategy to expand its pipeline across five solid tumour cancers. Prior to this Kelly spent six years at Accuray, where she held Executive roles as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Commercial Officer providing leadership across all customer facing activities. She has also held leadership roles at GE Healthcare and Philips Healthcare.

Camille Farhat is currently President and CEO of RTI Surgical, a global surgical implant company. Prior to his position at RTI Surgical, he served as President and CEO of American Medical Systems and has held broad executive and leadership positions at Baxter International, Medtronic and General Electric. Camille also serves on the Board of Directors of Cardiac Science, the Advanced Medical Technology Association and is a member of Northwestern Memorial Cerebrovascular Neurosurgery Advisory Council. He is a seasoned executive with a recognised track record of transforming, regenerating and commercially growing healthcare businesses globally.

Erik Langaker, Chairman of CMR Surgical, said:"I am delighted to welcome Camille and Kelly to the Board at CMR Surgical, both of whom share our passion for transforming surgery for good. They bring a wealth of transferable knowledge from the medical devices sector, building on the strength and breadth of the Board, which will prove invaluable at this pivotal time in the company's growth. Their executive experience of working for publicly listed companies, coupled with their knowledge of delivering product innovation in the surgical devices arena, will help us to rapidly progress towards the planned commercialisation and scale up of our Versius system in response to considerable industry interest."

About CMR Surgical Limited

CMR Surgical is a British private limited company developing the next-generation universal robotic system, Versius, for minimal access surgery.

The vision behind CMR Surgical is to make minimal access surgery universally accessible and affordable, transforming the existing market for surgical robotics while also addressing the six million people who still undergo open surgery each year.

Global annual revenues for robot-assisted minimal access surgery are presently approximately $4 billion and are anticipated to reach $20 billion by 20251.

CMR Surgical, formed in 2014, has its headquarters in Cambridge, United Kingdom and is backed by an international shareholder base of specialist and generalist investors.

The Company achieved the registration of its Quality Management System to ISO 13485:2003 by Underwriters Laboratories LLC (UL), and the status as a UL Registered Firm, in September 2015.

For further information, please visit www.cmrsurgical.com

About CMR Surgical's Versius system

Designed to meet the complex requirements of laparoscopic surgery, Versius' compact size fits easily into the existing surgical workflow, while its ergonomic console design allows surgeons to work in a way that reduces physical and mental effort.

Intended to be used across a range of surgical specialties, the versatility and portability of Versius, enabled by a unique and patented four-axis wrist joint, expands the potential for higher utilisation. The versatility of the system and compelling commercial model allows healthcare providers to offer the benefits of robotic-assisted procedures in a cost-effective way.

1 Industry Forecast, Accuray Research