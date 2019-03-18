Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Press Release | Krasnodar | March 18, 2019 PJSC "Magnit" Announces the Holding of the BOD Meeting ****************************************************** Krasnodar, Russia (18 March, 2019): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers announces the holding of the Board of Directors meeting. On March 17, 2019, the Chairman of the Board of Directors made the decision to hold the BOD meeting of PJSC "Magnit" on March 21, 2019 with the following agenda: 1) Review of results of the performance evaluation of PJSC "Magnit" Board of Directors. 2) Review of the Audited Financial results of PJSC "Magnit" and its subsidiaries for full year 2018 in accordance with IFRS. 3) Review of the results of the PJSC "Magnit" Share Buyback Programme. 4) Approval of remuneration to the key employees of PJSC "Magnit" Group of Companies following the results of performance in 2018. 5) Approval of the Code of Business Ethics of PJSC "Magnit" in new edition. 6) Approval of recommendations to the PJSC "Magnit" General shareholders meeting on distribution of profits and losses of the Company following the results of 2018 reporting year, including the dividend amount on shares of the Company, the procedure of its payment and on the dividend record date. 7) Approval of the Report on Related Party Transactions made by PJSC "Magnit" in 2018. 8) Calling of the annual General shareholders meeting of PJSC "Magnit". 9) Determination of the form of the annual General shareholders meeting of PJSC "Magnit". 10) Determination of the date, time and venue of the annual General shareholders meeting of PJSC "Magnit". 11) Determination of the postal address to which the completed voting ballots shall be delivered. 12) Determination of the record date for the annual General shareholders meeting of PJSC "Magnit". 13) Determination of the agenda of the annual General shareholders meeting of PJSC "Magnit". 14) Determination of the position of the Board of Directors with respect to the agenda items of the annual General shareholders meeting of PJSC "Magnit. 15) Determination of the procedure for shareholders notification on holding the annual General shareholders meeting of PJSC "Magnit". 16) Determination of the list of information (materials) provided to shareholders to prepare to the holding of the annual General shareholders meeting of PJSC "Magnit", and the procedure of its provision. 17) Approval of the form and text of voting ballots at the annual General shareholders meeting of PJSC "Magnit as well as draft decisions on the agenda items of the annual General shareholders meeting of PJSC "Magnit, which shall be sent electronically (by dint of electronic documents) to the nominee shareholders registered in PJSC "Magnit" register of shareholders. 18) Approval of the list of nominees to PJSC "Magnit" Board of Directors at the annual General shareholders meeting of the Company. 19) Approval of the list of nominees to PJSC "Magnit" Revision commission at the annual General shareholders meeting of the Company. 20) Determination of the amount of remuneration paid to the Auditor of the Company. 21) Determination of the position of PJSC "Magnit" representative at the exercise of the voting right on shares in the charter capital of JSC "Tander" owned by the Company. Items of the agenda of PJSC "Magnit" Board of Directors are related to the exercise of rights on ordinary registered uncertified shares, state registration number 1-01-60525-P of 04.03.2004, International Stock Identification Number (ISIN) RU000A0JKQU8. For further information, please contact: Dmitry Kovalenko Media Inquiries Director for Investor Relations Media Relations Department Email: kovalenko_dv3@magnit.ru Email: press@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80 Note to editors: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2018, Magnit operated 37 distribution centers and 18,399 stores (13,427 convenience, 467 supermarkets and 4,505 drogerie stores) in 2,976 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the audited IFRS results for 2018, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,237 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 90 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB.

