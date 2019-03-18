Regulatory News:

Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR) announces the appointment of Albéric Chopelin as new Chief Commercial and Customer Officer effective April 15th. As such, Albéric Chopelin joins the Management Board.

Albéric Chopelin has left his position of Senior Vice President Chief Sales Marketing Officer at PSA Groupe. Since early 2018 at this position, he was responsible of all the PSA Groupe's commercial brands (Peugeot, Citroën, DS Automobiles, Opel, Vauxhall and Free2Move), supporting the brands' move upmarket and enhancing the commercial and marketing skills base.

He joined the PSA Groupe in 2009 as Vice President Country Managing Director and became Senior Vice President in 2011. Between 2009 and 2018, he occupied several positions within the Group, where he managed business turnarounds and disruptive transformations in different European countries (notably Germany, Netherlands, Benelux, Slovenia).

He has got more than 20 years experience in General Management, Change Management, Marketing Sales in both international and small-medium-sized companies, where he held different senior management positions, mostly in the automotive industry and the retail industry (BMW Group, Ford Motor Company, French Foreign Trade Advisor, HBR Group).

Albéric Chopelin holds a Master Degree in Business and has followed an Executive MBA Education Program at HEC (Paris, France).

This appointment completes the new leadership set up established by Caroline Parot, Europcar Mobility Group CEO, and "designed" to lead further the execution of the strategy of the Group, today a "mobility service company" offering a wide range of mobility services and solutions: from vehicle rental to vehicle sharing and chauffeur services, be it for one hour, one day, one week or longer.

Caroline Parot, Europcar Mobility Group CEO, comments: "Our Group has changed massively over the last two years. It is now a "mobility service company", shaped for the future and able to address mobility usages and needs in all mobility segments, all this in a very customer-centric and synergetic way. In this context, Albéric Chopelin, as new Chief Commercial and Customer Officer, will help our Group to grow further, serving more customers and more mobility usages and needs, everywhere the Group operates, leveraging its strong digital and physical platforms capabilities".

Albéric Chopelin comments: "I'm delighted to join Europcar Mobility Group, at this moment in time, as the Group is now diversified and repositioned. We live an exciting age of mobility, where a lot of players want to take strong positions, seizing the opportunities of a double-digit growing market. Historically, as a car rental company, Europcar Mobility Group built the fundamentals of the usage and sharing economies into its core business mobility a long time ago. The Group has then switched from a car-centric model to a customer-centric model. Building on this DNA and culture, we have now a broad road ahead of us to play a major role in the reshaping of the mobility ecosystem".

The Group Management Board is composed as of April 15th of:

Caroline Parot, Group CEO

Fabrizio Ruggiero, Group Deputy CEO, Head of Business Units

Olivier Baldassari, Group Chief Countries and Operations Officer

Albéric Chopelin, Group Chief Commercial and Customer Officer

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group is a major player in mobility markets and listed on Euronext Paris.

The mission of Europcar Mobility Group is to be the preferred "Mobility Service Company" by offering alternative attractive solutions to vehicle ownership, with a wide range of mobility-related services: vehicle-rental, chauffeur services, car-sharing, scooter-sharing and peer-to-peer car-rental.

Customers' satisfaction is at the heart of the Group's mission and all of its employees and this commitment fuels the continuous development of new services.

Europcar Mobility Group operates through multi brands meeting every customer specific needs; its 4 major brands being: Europcar the European leader in vehicle rental services, Goldcar the most important low-cost car-rental company in Europe, InterRent 'mid-tier' brand focused on leisure and Ubeeqo one of the European leaders in car-sharing (BtoB, BtoC).

Europcar Mobility Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide through an extensive network in 135 countries (including 16 wholly owned subsidiaries in Europe, 2 in Australia and New Zealand, franchises and partners).

Plus d'informations sur :

www.europcar-mobility-group.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190318005286/en/

Contacts:

Press contact Europcar Mobility Group

Valérie Sauteret

+33 6 72 93 31 05

valerie.sauteret@europcar.com

Publicis Consultants

Marie Quinette

+33 6 37 19 70 04

marie.quinette@publicisconsultants.com