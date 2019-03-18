With reference to that Nasdaq Stockholm AB has concluded that the Company does not fulfil the applicable admission requirements as set out in the Nasdaq First North Nordic Rulebook, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the suspension in the trading of the shares of The Marketing Group plc (TMG, GB00BYZX7449, LEI Code 213800LOC5VU6EY3RF85) will remain until further notice. The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified. For further information concerning this Exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00.