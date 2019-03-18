Vakilsearch, The Legal Sector Game Changer, Announces the Launch of Expanded Services

Vakilsearch is set to make a grand entry with newer services that makes legal services for Property Registration in India and Company incorporation in USA easier than ever

TAMIL NADU, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2019 / Vakilsearch, a startup from Chennai and the first legal tech company in India to identify and solve the need for offering ease of business functionalities, is making a major breakthrough with brand new services.

As a company spokesperson noted, Vakilsearch always focuses on making legal services simpler and had quite recently launched US Incorporation, Property Verification and Registrations and a myriad of other services for public benefit. These services play a pivotal role in broadening the horizons of scopes for business start-ups and entrepreneurs alike. For detailed information, people are welcome to visit the Vakilsearch website.





By launching US Incorporation, Vakilsearch is now helping Indian and US businesses register US Trademarks and US Incorporation services, thus making a crucial impact in establishing an invaluable position in businesses all around India and beyond. Talking of the recent developments, the Founder and the CEO of Vakilsearch, Mr. Hrishikesh Datar, said, "Incorporating businesses in the US and registering a US Trademark are comparatively easier, as these services do not require US citizenship or residency. At Vakilsearch, we are therefore helping businesses expand in the US by offering simple and easy registration processes delivered within 4 business days."

Vakilsearch is also offering extended services for property registration and property verification because they are crucial documents involving large sums of money. The CEO of Vakilsearch further added, "Vakilsearch takes full control of the terms of sales, the conditions to be followed and also keeps tabs on the date within which the sale is completed. Further, we ensure to manage the duty payments and stamping processes too."

Registering close to 10% of businesses in India every year, the spokesperson noted, Vakilsearch has a clear-cut winning edge over its competitors and is regarded as one of the best companies in the legal arena to give easy access to professional and verified lawyers who render expert services at all cost. Vakilsearch also allows their customers to follow the progress of their registration progress initiated by the experts whenever they want. Talking about his company, Mr. Hrishikesh Datar added, "Vakilsearch is equipped with an experienced team of 200-plus professional experts, ensuring delivery on time with strict adherence to quality standards and offering appreciable customer service support".

About Vakilsearch:

Vakilsearch.com is a leading online platform that offers exemplary legal services to corporates, startups and professionals spanning all over India. Vakilsearch was the brainchild of Hrishikesh Datar, an honourable alumnus of the National Law School Of India University. Vakilsearch was started in the year 2011 with a clear-cut aim to offer a helping hand to start-ups and corporates with services that take care of the legal needs of every business, thus, making legal simple. The service also covers government registrations, incorporations, accounting, filings, annual compliances, and documentation. The company further offers several need-based services to the common man too. The services spread over tax filings, property agreements, consumer rights protection and legal supports related to marriage. For more information, please visit https://vakilsearch.com/.

Vakilsearch

Prince Info Park, A-5th Floor,

Ambattur Industrial Estate, Ambattur,

Chennai - 600 058

Contact:

Agnes Joseph

agnes@vakilsearch.com

8248689465

SOURCE: Vakilsearch

