Edison Investment Research - Financials - Attica Bank: Through the Artemis and Metexelixis securitisations, Attica's exposure to impaired loans has reduced significantly and now compares favourably with the larger Greek banks. Management forecasts common equity Tier 1 to increase from 12.2% to 13.2% at year end, representing significant headroom over regulatory requirements. Management will now move to the next stage of recovery, right-sizing the cost base and shifting the group's focus to the small and medium-sized enterprise market. Q3 results provide evidence of tight cost control and declining impairments. With Attica trading at 0.18x tangible book value, investors are taking nothing on trust.ISIN: GRS001003029

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...