Visiongain Report Claims There is Huge Potential Within the $854m Plastic to Fuel Technology Market

LONDON, Mar. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising usage of plastics is the key driver for oil demand as various chemicals/petrochemicals used in plastics are obtained from crude oil. Adoption of European Strategy for Plastics in a Circular Economy on January 2018 will transform the way plastic products are designed, used, produced and recycled in the EU. Better design of plastic products, higher plastic waste recycling rates, more and better quality recyclates will help boosting the market for recycled plastics. It will deliver greater added value for a more competitive, resilient plastics industry. Thus, for European countries, more waste plastics from new/landfill sources is expected to move to plastic recycling and PTF facilities.

The report will answer questions such as:

• What are the prospects for the overall plastic to fuel industry?

• Where are the major investments occurring?

• Who are the key players in the plastic to fuel industry?

• What are the market dynamics underpinning the sector?

Four Reasons Why You Must Order and Read This Report Today:

1) The report provides detailed profiles of the top 8 leading companies operating within the Plastic to Fuel Technologies market:

• Agile Process Chemicals

• Beston Machinery

• Global Renewables

• Klean Industries

• MK Aromatics

• Plastic Energy

• Plastic2Oil

• Vadxx

2) The study reveals where companies are investing in Plastic to Fuel Technologies Analysis of three regional markets and 6 national markets

• U.S. Plastic to Fuel Technologies Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Canada Plastic to Fuel Technologies Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Japan Plastic to Fuel Technologies Market Forecast 2019-2029

• China Plastic to Fuel Technologies Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of Asia Pacific Plastic to Fuel Technologies Market Forecast 2019-2029

• UK Plastic to Fuel Technologies Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Spain Plastic to Fuel Technologies Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of Europe Plastic to Fuel Technologies Market Forecast 2019-2029

3) The analysis is underpinned by an exclusive interview with a leading Plastic to Fuel expert:

• Pyrocrat Systems - Systems Engineer

4) The study reveals the type of plastic that will see strongest growth in use over the forecast period

• Polyethylene (PE)

• Polypropylene (PP)

• Polyvinylchloride (PVC)

• Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

• Others

This independent 195-page report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With 203 tables and figures examining the Plastic to Fuel market space, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of your market including capital expenditure forecasts from 2019-2029, as well as analysis PLUS profiles of leading companies in the sector, keeping your knowledge that one step ahead helping you to succeed.

This report is essential reading for you or anyone in the energy or waste / recycling sectors with an interest in waste-to-energy. Purchasing this report today will help you to recognise those important market opportunities and understand the possibilities there. I look forward to receiving your order.

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/the-plastic-to-fuel-technologies-market-forecast-2019-2029/

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Agile Process Chemicals

Agilyx

BASF

Beston (Henan) Machinery Co.

BioCollection

Braskem

Brightmark Energy

Cassandra Oil

Chinese Crown World Holdings (CWH)

CTEC Energy

Cynar

DowDuPont

Ecotech Recycling Social Enterprise

Emuprim

EnergeticForum

Envion

Fiberight

GB Energy

GGI

Global Renewables

Green Mantra Technologies

Greenpeace

Guun Co., Ltd

Harvest Power

Integrated Green Energy Solutions (IGES)

JBI

Klean Industries

Licella

Lucideon

MK Aromatics

Nanosys

Neste

Nexus Fuels

PARC

Peswiki

PK Clean

Plastic Energy

Plastic2Oil

Plasticenergy

Pyrocrat Systems LLP

Recycling Technologies

ReNew ELP

Renewology

RES Polyflow

Ruthenica

SABIC

Sells International

Sierra Energy

Thermal Compaction Group

Unep

UrbanX Renewables Group

Vadxx

Veridisyn Technologies

Waste2Tricity



Organisations Mentioned

American Chemistry Council (ACC)

Canadian Ministry for the Environment

Clean Up Britain

Government of Bhutan

Government of China

Government of Goa

Ocean Recovery Alliance (ORA)

Pernem municipal council

Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC)

Swedish Waste Management

The European Committee of Regions (CoR)

University of California, Irvine (UC Irvine)

US Environmental Protection Agency

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com