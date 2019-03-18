Sanya promotes tourism offerings at ITB

- The city expands direct routes and introduces multi-destination tourism products exclusively for the European market

SANYA, China, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A delegation of tourism executives from Sanya, the only tropical coastal travel destination of China attended ITB Berlin 2019 from March 6 to March 7. During the event, the city explored collaboration opportunities with major European travel agencies and airlines as part of the roll out of multi-destination tourism products and new direct flights.

This was the 13th consecutive time that Sanya has attended ITB, one of the world's largest international travel trade shows.

During the ITB, Sanya drew a lot of attention from show visitors during a showcase at which the presenters highlighted the city's most compelling characteristics as a coastal destination: the unique traditions of the Li and Miao ethnic groups who reside in the area, the diversity of available accommodations, the tourism and entertainment venues with a focus on the local culture, as well as the visa-free policy for 59 countries and the city's reputation as a safe and reliable destination.

Sanya Travel operators and leading European counterparts. On March 7, Sanya Friendship International Travel Agency signed an agreement with a Poland travel agency to launch a direct flight between Sanya and Warsaw. The new service is scheduled to commence in October 2019.

Sanya Holiday International Travel Agency and Hainan United Airlines, among other local tourism providers, sought to deepen the relations with their counterparts from European countries.

On the evening of March 7, Sanya Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports Bureau held a promotion event targeting key European travel agencies at Berlin Marriott Hotel, with Hainan Provincial Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports' deputy director Mr. Ao Liyong and their International, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan Marketing Division deputy division chief Fu Fenghua as well as Sanya Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports Bureau marketing department director Mr. Pang Yongda, Haikou Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports Bureau researcher Mr. Wen Delin, Economic and Commercial Office of the Chinese Embassy in Germany counsellor Mr. Gao Zhanguo and Heidelberg Marketing GmbH CEO Mr. Mathias Schiemer, in addition to the more than 120 guests.

The promotional conference opened at 7:00pm. Mr. Ao delivered a presentation on the status and business environment of Hainan's tourism sector during his speech.

In addition, China Tours Hamburg CTH GmbH managing director Mr. Andreas Janz shared stories about his several sojourns in Sanya while TUI China Inbound Tourism Department director Mrs. Zou Xiuying gave a presentation on the customized multi-destination tourism offerings for travelers from Germany.

In 2018, Sanya Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports Bureau began collaborating with Germany-based TUI Group on the marketing and sales of Sanya's tourism offerings in the German market with the aim of improving the city's positioning in Europe as an international travel and holiday destination.

Sanya currently has scheduled flight services to 30 international and regional destinations, consisting of a mix of 91 short-, medium- and long-haul flights per week. This year, Sanya plans to continue expanding promotional efforts outside of the home market. By promoting the multi-destination tourism products, the city will continue to expand the number of international routes to and from destinations in Europe and Southeast Asia, as well as partner with leading domestic and international travel agencies operating in the inbound tourism market, in a move to improve the city's competitiveness in the international tourism market and genuinely earn the status as a world-class coastal tourism destination.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/832867/Sanya.jpg