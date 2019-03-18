Customers Bancorp, Inc.: Customers Bank's CEO Jay Sidhu to Present at the 2019 Spring Investor Summit

WYOMISSING PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2019 / Customers Bank (NYSE: CUBI), a leading super-community bank with operations in Pennsylvania, District of Columbia, Illinois, New Jersey, New York and New England, announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jay Sidhu, will address attendees at the Spring Investor Summit on April 1, 2019 at the Essex House in New York. Mr. Sidhu will deliver remarks and address audience questions regarding the state of the industry; and the performance and prospects of Customers Bancorp, Customers Bank, and BankMobile.

Mr. Sidhu's presentation is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Mr. Sidhu is also available for follow up interviews with financial analysts and the media.

About Customers Bank

Customers Bank is a super-community bank with $9.8 billion in assets as of December 31, 2018, offering commercial and consumer banking services along the I-95 corridor from Washington, DC to Boston; and in Chicago. Commercial products include cash management; commercial and industrial loans; small business loans; SBA government-guaranteed loans; commercial and multi-family real estate loans; and financing for leasing businesses and residential developers.

Customers Bank provides consumer banking services including savings, checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; residential mortgages; and consumer loans. Additional consumer products are marketed by BankMobile, BankMobile Vibe, and Ascent.

Customers Bank is a member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender. Customers Bank takes pride in delivering extremely high levels of customer service while charging comparatively very low fees; service that makes our clients say, "Wow."

Commercial clients enjoy Single Point of Contact service with one team to handle all banking needs. Some retail bank clients are afforded Concierge Banking® Services that brings banking to them, when and where they need it. Customers Bank is a subsidiary of Customers Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company with its headquarters located in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania. The voting common shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CUBI.

