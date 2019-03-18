Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 15-March-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 367.26p INCLUDING current year revenue 371.36p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 362.84p INCLUDING current year revenue 366.94p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16