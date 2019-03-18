Inspirata, Inc.: Inspirata and Ohio State University Continue to Break Digital Pathology Barriers

Columbus, Ohio, March 18, 2019announced the company with the help of The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center - James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC-James) has broken another barrier- Inspirata and the OSUCCC - James have scanned over one-million anatomic pathology slides into high resolution whole slide digital images. "This historic accomplishment has demonstrated that it is possible to create large repositories of diagnostic quality prospective and retrospective slides creating imaging data that will accelerate clinical and research efforts," says Inspirata Scan Center Manager, Trina Shanks, MLT (ACSP), CPC.

Inspirata will present the detailed scientific advantages of the world's largest repository of whole slide images at the upcoming 2019 U.S. and Canadian Academy of Pathologists (USCAP) annual conference in National Harbor March 16-20. In addition to demonstrating its regulatory-cleared digital pathology solutions that are now available in the U.S., Canada and Europe, Inspirata also will be presenting three poster sessions on the first and second day of the conference describing the utility of this massive digital data resource.

"The OSUCCC - James has been recognized for leading the digital diagnostic practice in the U.S. and now we are well positioned to lead pathology research efforts as artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms are becoming more prevalent in our field," says Dr. Parwani. "Our unique repository of over 1 million whole slide images of cancer cases is a data gold mine. We now have the data required to empower pathologists to accelerate research and cohort identification." Dr. Parwani, MD, PhD, MBA, who leads the digital pathology project for the OSUCCC - James, also serves as Vice Chair and Director of Anatomic Pathology at The Ohio State University College of Medicine Department of Pathology.

"A repository of this scale has not yet been achieved globally. We are proud to work with the OSUCCC - James in accomplishing this goal and look forward to the rich advancements that this resource will provide the entire pathology and research community" says Inspirata Founder, Dr. Mark Lloyd, PhD. "We are proud to help contribute to one of the world's largest whole slide image library and look forward to our continued research efforts with the OSUCCC - James so that together we will continue to have a positive impact on patients. Everyone who has been involved deserve congratulations and thanks."

About Inspirata, Inc.

Inspirata, Inc. helps patients fighting cancer, and the clinicians they trust, make every moment matter by delivering the most comprehensive cancer informatics solution available globally today. Inspirata brings disparate data sources together covering the entire cancer care journey to drive informed care decisions. Surfacing the critical insights from differing data modalities such as imaging, genomics and textual information, aids clinical oncologists and pathologists to make the best diagnosis and decisions for their patients. We understand how complex cancer care is. That's why our comprehensive informatics solution quickly creates actionable insights in workflow-so our clients can deliver the highest quality care at a lower cost. Cancer won't wait for the data needed to make the right diagnosis, select the best treatment path and accelerate research. That is why our mission is to create inspired data for clinicians to make inspired care decisions and make every moment matter.

For more information, please visit www.inspirata.com or contact info@inspirata.com.

All trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.