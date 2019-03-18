GAZIT-GLOBE LTD: Gazit Globe Reports Fourth Quarter and 2018 Annual Results

Increase in the proportionate NOI of approx. 5.8% and 8.8% in the period and in the quarter, respectively;

Same property NOI growth of 3.1%;

Increase of approx. 9.5% in FFO per share and of approx. 35.3% in the FFO per share excluding Regency in the quarter compared with the same quarter in 2017;

Increase of approx. 21.1% in the operating cash flow on expanded solo level to NIS 545 million (approx. NIS 2.83 per share);

Occupancy increased by 1.0% to 96.6%;

Fair value gain of NIS 481 million in 2018 in investment properties of our private portfolio due to increase in NOI;

Dividend increase by approx. 6.6% to NIS 1.62 per share from NIS 1.52 per share.

TEL-AVIV, Israel, March 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gazit Globe (TASE: GZT), a leading global real estate company focused on the ownership, management and development of retail and mixed use properties in urban markets, announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 ("Period").

About Gazit Globe

Gazit Globe is a leading global real estate company focused on the ownership, management and development of retail and mixed use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, northern, central and Eastern Europe, located in urban growth markets. Gazit Globe is listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: GZT) and is included in the TA-35 index in Israel. As of December 31, 2018 Gazit-Globe owns and operates 103 properties, with a gross leasable area of approximately 2.5 million square meters and a total value of approximately NIS 41 billion. In addition, the Company owns 31.3% of First Capital Realty Inc and as of December 31, 2018. On February 28, 2019 Gazit Globe announced that the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary entered into agreements related to its stake in First Capital Realty which are subject to certain conditions including the approval of the majority of FCR's shareholders excluding Gazit, to sell most of its stake in FCR for aggregate consideration of approximately CAD $1.2 billion (approximately NIS 3.3 billion). If completed, Gazit's ownership interest in FCR would be reduced from approximately 31.3% currently to approximately 9.9%.

