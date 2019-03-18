One World Ventures Inc: Dineh Benally Gets Appointed to OWVI Board of Directors

Navajo Nation Farm Board President Gets Appointed to OWVI Board of Directors

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2019 / One World Ventures Inc (OWVI) (OTC: OWVI) announced the appointment of Dineh Benally to its Board of Directors, who currently serves as President of the Navajo Nation San Juan River Farm Board (the 'Board') and President of the Native American Agricultural Company (NAAC), effective today.

'We are very pleased to have Dineh accept our invitation to join our board and look forward to his contributions,' said DaMu Lin, CEO, OWVI and Chairman of the Board of Directors. ' Dineh is a champion when it comes to paving the way for legalized industrial hemp and he understands the power we have to reimagine the way we can do business. His experience as an entrepreneur, an engineer, and politician will be invaluable to OWVI and to our shareholders in this emerging industry.'

Mr. Benally, 42, is President and founder of the private organization Native American Agricultural Company (NAAC), which was established in 2018 with one goal in mind: to attract and encourage national and international businesses in the broader cannabis industry to build and develop cannabis businesses on Tribal land. Prior, in 2017 Mr. Benally was elected President of the Board where he played key role in the legalizing and promotion, propagation and implementation of hemp and cannabis on their land. The legislation was intended to advance the Navajo Nation economy, promote economic development, and create additional farming opportunities with the intent to improve the standard of living and promoting health and welfare of the citizens. He is very committed to fulfilling his campaign promise of bringing a new environmental, sustainable industry to the farming community and native people.

Dineh is also the formulator behind the American Indian Agricultural Regulatory Agency (AIARA). which was founded last year to regulate and monitor the Hemp and Cannabis Regulations for the Navajo Nation. Mr. Benally also worked as a Civil Engineer for the Bureau of Indian Affairs for several years, managing a budget of over $440 million dollars.

'With so much change and disruption unfolding in the broader cannabis industry, this is an opportune time to work with a forward-looking board and management team committed to its future success,' commented President Benally. ' With increased focus on socio-economic growth and innovation, I am excited to channel my experience and insights to help OWVI lead in helping Navajo farmers make a shift to a new era of hemp farming.'

'Drawing on his years of experience as an engineer and his Navajo heritage, he will provide fresh insights to our vision and business priorities as we continue to transform our business at an accelerated pace,' said Lin. 'He is a leader and visionary when it comes to looking for ways to developing industry and employment for his people and he is very committed and dedicated to making the Navajo Nation prosper again.'

