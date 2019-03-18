Prophecy Development Corp.: Prophecy Announces Ulaan Ovoo Mine Start and Coal Sales in Mongolia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2019 / Prophecy Development Corp. ("Prophecy" or the "Company") (TSX:PCY, OTCQX:PRPCF, Frankfurt:1P2N) announces Mongolian Ulaan Ovoo Mine start up in March and approximately 21,000 tonnes of coal production and sales. Multiple local and international consumers have expressed interest to buy Ulaan Ovoo coal; Prophecy is pleased with the rate of progress and plans to report quarterly sales and operational update.

Pictures and video are available at www.prophecydev.com.

With nameplate production capacity of 2 million tonnes per year, Ulaan Ovoo is a fully-permitted large coal field featuring a single, massive coal seam of 40 to 80 metre thickness outcropping at surface with a low strip ratio carrying minimal technical risk.

As reported in the Company news release dated October 16, 2018, that the Company executed a lease agreement (the "Lease") with an arms-length private Mongolian company (the "Lessee") whereby the Lessee performs mining operations at Prophecy's Ulaan Ovoo coal mine, and will pay Prophecy $2 (the "Production Royalty") for every tonne of coal shipped from the Ulaan Ovoo site premises. The Lessee is responsible for all capital and operating expenses, government taxes and royalties related to Ulaan Ovoo operation.

Since the signing of the Lease, the Lessee has spent approximately $700,000 on supplies, housing and crew and restarted Ulaan Ovoo with its own equipment. Lessee plans to start double shifts is April to meet demand.

About Ulaan Ovoo:

Ulaan Ovoo is located in northern Mongolia, 17km from the Zeltura border to Russia by dirt road, and 120km by road from Mongolia's Sukhbaatar railway station (which connects to the Trans-Siberian railway network). Ulaan Ovoo produced over 500,000 tonnes of coal from 2012 to 2014 which was sold to 28 separate Russian and Mongolian customers such as Erdenet Copper Mining Corporation, UB Railway, and Khutul Cement before it was put on standby in 2014.

The benchmark Newcastle thermal coal price has rebounded from a 2014 low of $61 per tonne to a current price of $98 per tonne, which are levels not seen since 2011.

Ulaan Ovoo features an average strip ratio of 1.8 BCM waste/tonne of coal. The coal mined yielded 5,000 kcal/kg GCV, less than 1% sulphur and low ash (8 to 11%) which is well-suited for power plants, cement plants and heat boiler applications. Wardrop Engineering (Tetra Tech) estimated 174 Mt of measured and 34 Mt of indicated coal resources in an NI 43-101 prefeasibility study in 2010.

All prices are in USD

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this news release have been prepared under the supervision of Danniel Oosterman, VP, Exploration. Mr. Oosterman is not independent of the Company in that he is employed as a consultant to the Company and most of his income is derived from the Company. Mr. Oosterman is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

About Prophecy

Prophecy is developing the Gibellini project - the only large-scale, open-pit, heap-leach vanadium project of its kind in North America. Located in Nevada, Gibellini is currently undergoing EPCM and Permit preparation. Prophecy also has mining projects in Mongolia and Bolivia. Further information on Prophecy can be found at www.prophecydev.com.

PROPHECY DEVELOPMENT CORP.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"John Lee"

Executive Chairman

