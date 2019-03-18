Falcon Technologies, Inc. (a/k/a Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc.) Announces Entry into the CBD Market

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2019 / Falcon Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: FLCN) announced today its immediate entry into the CBD market. The company's short-term focus will be on the marketing and sale of topical, high strength applications of CBD. Shortly thereafter, the company also plans on launching a high strength CBD hemp oil. The company expects to have its first products available for sale on or before April 30, 2019.

The Company's short-term goals which are in the process of being fulfilled are the following:

Complete supply chain agreements. Complete branding message. Finalize initial marketing plans. Complete initial distribution agreements. Complete licensing and partnership agreements. Complete online messaging and presence. Launch social media campaigns. Complete competitive advantage initiatives which are of paramount importance to our business plan.

CBD ( Cannabidiol ) is one of at least 80 active cannabinoids identified in both cannabis and industrial hemp. It is a major constituent of both plants, although the percentages of total composition can vary greatly from strain to strain. Unlike THC (the other prevalent cannabinoid), CBD is non-psychoactive while having the potential to possess a variety of therapeutic properties.

William J. Delgado, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc. commented, "The market for CBD is one of the most rapid growth markets in the United States. Our plan is to offer moderately priced CBD products. All of our products and CBD will be sourced from U.S. based farms after we perform site visits to ensure the quality of the product that we will market and sell to the public."

Mr. Delgado added, "We are building what we believe will be a significant competitive advantage over the other CBD product companies and we reveal our position to all our shareholders shortly."

About Falcon Technologies, Inc. (a/k/a Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc.)

Falcon Technologies, Inc. (a/k/a Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc.) is a nutraceutical company developing a range of CBD-based products. The company's mission is to employ best practice science to source, manufacture and package all of its CBD products from within the United States. The company performs farm site visits and manufacturing site visits and sources its products from only the highest quality hemp farms and processors in North America. The company also aims to launch a line of CBD products specially formulated for animals by the end of 2019.

CBD Disclaimer

The statements made regarding CBD products including our future products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products and the testimonials made have not been confirmed by FDA- approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. Please consult your healthcare professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act requires this notice.

SAFE HARBOR ACT

Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

