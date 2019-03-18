SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Moving Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

The current political instability triggered by the controversial Brexit resolution is driving the highly-regulated sectors such as pharmaceutical, air travel, e-commerce, and banking out from the UK to other European countries and APAC. According to the market forecasts, this political instability, on the other hand, holds considerable growth prospects for the moving services market. Get access to the Free Sample Copy of this moving services market intelligence report here!

Imposition of tariffs by the current US administration on goods manufactured in the low-cost countries is compelling electronics, furniture, and steel companies to reshore their facilities to the US. Consequently, this is creating substantial demand for moving services in the region. Increasing outsourcing activities in Ukraine because of lower salaries compared with other European countries and the abundance of skilled IT workforce is driving the category demand in this region.

"Suppliers are expected to implement technologies such as telematics/GPS which will aid in minimizing buyer's OPEX by reducing fuel costs and scheduling the fastest route possible for the transfer of shipments," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

This moving services procurement research report has identified the following factors to influence the category growth:

Service providers' value-addition capability is a key selection criterion for buyers

Fuel price and currency rate fluctuations pose significant challenges to vendors

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the logistics, warehousing and transportation category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The supply market forecasts provide information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Moving services

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Category management enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

