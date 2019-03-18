Minerva Neurosciences, Inc: Minerva Neurosciences to Host Webcast Event on Schizophrenia

Key opinion leader to discuss negative symptoms in schizophrenia

Minerva to outline roluperidone's potential position within the disease landscape

WALTHAM, Mass., March 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will host a webcast, "Schizophrenia: Disease Landscape and Forecast," on Thursday, March 21, 2019 beginning at 10:00 a.m. eastern time in Boston, MA.

Minerva's Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Remy Luthringer, Ph.D., will be joined by representatives from Decision Resources Group, a global information and technology services company providing proprietary data and solutions to the healthcare industry, and Dr. Gregory Strauss, an expert key opinion leader.

Discussions will feature the following speakers and topics:

Ryan Sowers, M.S. and Emma McFadden, Ph.D., Decision Resources Group: Schizophrenia: disease landscape and forecast

Gregory P. Strauss, Ph.D., Assistant Professor; Director: Clinical Affective Neuroscience Laboratory; Director: Georgia Psychiatric Risk Evaluation Program; Department of Psychology, University of Georgia: The importance of n egative symptoms in the treatment of schizophrenia

Remy Luthringer, Ph.D., Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.: Roluperidone: Targeting the leading unmet need in schizophrenia

Institutional investors and analysts may RSVP to Mike Biega: mbiega@soleburytrout.com .



Interested parties may access the live video webcast of this presentation by visiting the Investors & Media section of Minerva's website at www.minervaneurosciences.com . A webcast replay of the presentation will be posted on the Minerva website approximately two hours after the event and can be accessed at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/359/29852 .

Decision Resources Group is not being compensated for their appearance and participation in this event.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat CNS diseases. Minerva's proprietary compounds include: roluperidone.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

Contact:

William B. Boni

VP, Investor Relations/

Corp. Communications

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.

(617) 600-7376