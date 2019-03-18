MJ Harvest, Inc.: MJ Harvest Receives European Patent Protection On The Debudder Product Line

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2019 / MJ Harvest, Inc. (OTC PINK: MJHI) has received Registered Community Design Certification for its Debudder Bucket Lid products in Europe.

In conjunction with the Company's efforts to expand sales into foreign markets, the Company submitted patent applications on the DeBudder Bucket Lids and EDGE with the European Union. We have now received notification that our applications have been granted and Registered Community Design Certificates have issued on the DeBudder products. This will provide the Company with up to twenty-five years of protection from infringement in Europe. Management is aggressively pursuing distribution of its DeBudder products in Europe and around the world. Patent applications have also been submitted for Australia, Chile, Mexico and South Africa and those applications are pending. Previous patent protection has also been received for the United States.

CEO Patrick Bilton stated: "We acquired the Debudder product line with the intention of accomplishing broad distribution in international markets. With the European protections now in place, we are continuing our efforts to grow our European presence and engage more European distributors to facilitate our sales across the Continent."

More information on how the DeBudder products work, including videos of the products in use, can be found on the www.ProCannaGro.com under the products tab. More information on the patent applications can be found on the website maintained by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and from the relevant patent authorities in the foreign markets listed.

About MJ Harvest: MJ Harvest acquires and markets products and technologies that are designed to benefit growers and processors in the horticultural and agricultural industries. We recently launched ProCannaGro.com to provide a professionally designed and maintained web-based marketing outlet for our product brands and technologies. We are currently building our product lines and distribution channels. Please contact us if you have a product or technology that would benefit from an enhanced marketing program and international distribution channels.

