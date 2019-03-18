Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2019) - City View Green Holdings Inc. (formerly Icon Exploration Inc.) (the "Company" or "City View Green") trading through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "CVGR" is pleased to announce that Mr. Ian MacDonald has accepted the position as CEO effective immediately. Mr. MacDonald is a well-respected and proven leader with a distinguished career in the international alcohol beverage industry and has a solid reputation of creating and growing both profitable and sustainable companies. With a strong foundation in sales, marketing and executive management and over 30 years experience in the highly regulated beverage alcohol space, Ian has repeatedly transformed companies into award winning, innovative and industry leading organizations. Mr. MacDonald began his career at Labatt Breweries where he first developed his passion for the beverage alcohol industry. After numerous advancements within the commercial departments within Labatt, Ian went on to pursue other opportunities within the brewing industry including Lakeport Brewing Corporation, where Mr. MacDonald was instrumental in pioneering the discount brewing segment and transforming Lakeport from a company on the verge of insolvency into a profitable and award-winning business. Ian has also created and led successful turnaround strategies for other notable businesses including the relaunched Steelback Brewery, Nickel Brook Brewing Company and Cott Beverages where Mr. MacDonald led Cott into the production of alcohol-based beverages and ultimately established Cott as the leader in the alcohol beverage manufacturing space. Ian also held the top position for Carib Brewery in Trinidad and Tobago where Mr. MacDonald led the company to record setting profitability through implementing significant cost savings and efficiency initiatives. Mr. MacDonald has also lent his talents and expertise to several other notable companies on a consultancy basis. "Being involved with the great team of people here at City View Green in this new and revolutionary cannabis industry is incredibly exciting," stated Mr. MacDonald.

Mr. MacDonald added, "Before accepting this critical role, I insisted I spend some time within the organization first to ensure this company is equipped to deliver the success I strive for. I don't take this responsibility lightly and I am committed to delivering on the commitments I make. After meeting the incredible team at City View Green, vetting their business model and assessing their ability to differentiate themselves in the cannabis space, it was an easy decision to join this great Company."

When asked what sets City View Green apart from everyone else in the cannabis space, Ian explained, "City View Green has arguably the best team in the business. Our master grower is a former founder of Weed MD, our extraction specialist is one of the most experienced extraction professionals in North America, our QA person has actual cannabis experience which is rare in a market that is still in its infancy. It's the team that will set us apart from everyone else. We also have a fully integrated business model that includes ownership in a retail cannabis group, Budd Hutt Inc., which will ensure a direct route to retail once we are fully operational. The vision for the company is forward looking and holds the opportunity for international partnerships and expansion."

The Board of Directors of City View Green would like to announce that Mr. Rob Fia will be appointed as President and will step down as CEO of City View Green. The Board would like thank Mr. Fia for his tireless efforts quarterbacking City View Green to this point and expanding the Company from concept to realization by adding talent and vertical business opportunities along with his expert knowledge of go public transactions. Mr. Fia, commented, "I would like to welcome Mr. MacDonald as CEO of City View Green. I have no doubt he will make this one of the most successful cannabis companies in the industry. Ian knows how to build great teams and how to win in a highly regulated industry. This individual is an incredible strategist with a global perspective. We can't wait to share the great initiatives that Ian and the team are currently working on with our shareholders. Having him in early in a consultancy role to assess if the opportunity was right for him and his incredible desire to deliver results has enabled him to hit the ground running from day one. Ian rounds out our creative hard-working talent in growing, extraction and retail and I look forward to working closely with Ian and the City View Green team as we expand our business."

City View Green has been structured to be a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on seed to retail. Upon receipt of its Cannabis Act licence, City View Green will incorporate growing, extraction, production and retail at their Brantford, Ontario facility. It is our intention that City View Green will grow exceptional quality cannabis and produce high quality extracts. Once legalized, it is our expectation that City View Green will produce high quality edible products, distillates and water-soluble products for the beverage market. In addition, City View Green owns a 19.9% stake in Budd Hutt Inc ("Budd Hutt"). Budd Hutt is a retail focused Cannabis company with access to licenses in Alberta and other retail opportunities across Canada. We expect that Budd Hutt will secure shelf space and distribution opportunities for City View Green's products. City View's Future is Green. Follow the Green. For more information visit www.cityviewgreen.ca.

For further information contact:

City View Green Holdings Inc.

Ian MacDonald, CEO

Email: ian@cityviewgreen.ca

Rob Fia, President & Director

Email: rob@cityviewgreen.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements such as international business opportunities, future cannabis products and other business initiatives related to expansion of the Company and information that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company's current expectations. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS PRESS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

This press release is not an offer of the securities for sale in the United States. The securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

