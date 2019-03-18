Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Edison Investment Research Limited Edison initiates coverage on Actinogen Medical (ACW) 18-March-2019 / 12:33 GMT/BST London, UK, 18 March 2019 *Edison initiates coverage on Actinogen Medical (ACW)* Actinogen Medical is an ASX-listed Australian biotech developing its lead asset Xanamem to treat cognitive impairment that occurs in chronic neurodegenerative diseases. Xanamem(R) is a selective 11?Y-HSD1 inhibitor that is able to cross the blood-brain barrier and target excess brain cortisol, which has been associated with cognitive impairment in Alzheimer's disease (AD). The ongoing Phase II XanADu trial is fully enrolled with mild AD patients, who receive Xanamem in conjunction with standard of care. The results are due by end-Q219 and will shape further development of Xanamem. Our valuation is A$195m or A$0.17/share. We value Actinogen at A$195m or A$0.17/share (includes A$9.9m in cash at end-FY19. The company is well funded to reach the XanADu trial readout and prepare for further studies. Funding needs for late-stage R&D will depend on the scale of the next trials and the timing of any potential licensing deal. Our current scenario assumes that Xanamem is a cognitive enhancer that provides a beneficial addition to standard of care; however, this is to be confirmed by the XanADu trial results. Click here [1] to view the full report. Subscribe [2]to Edison's content to receive reports by email. All reports published by Edison are free-to-access and available on thewebsite [3].

