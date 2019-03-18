Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of its free resource on in-store retail analyticsand its importance in today's complex retail scenario. We are aware that a lot of effort needs to be put into running a successful retail chain, besides employing a robust business framework. Retailers across industries operate differently and handle different products and clientele, but the basic business operations remain the same across sub-segments.

By leveraging the insights gained from in-store analytics businesses can not only maximize their store's performance but also better understand customer needs and preferences. Also, in-store analytics helps retailers to understand in-store customer behaviors by offering heat maps for foot traffic and customer attention to help design better store layouts.

"In-store analytics helps brick-and-mortar stores to gather and analyze data generated across customer touchpoints and converts them into actionable insights that empower retailers to take cohesive business decisions," says a retail analytics expert from Quantzig.

How can in-store analytics benefit businesses?

Offers in-depth customer-centric insights

In-store analytics offers in-depth insights that empower retailers to better understand customer needs and behaviors. This can not only help improve their product and service offerings but also has the potential to better manage product inventory.

Helps improve the in-store experience

In-store analytics has the potential to transform the store layout and improve customer experience across different business segments. Enhanced insights into customer buying patterns further helps retailers to better plan product placement and enhance service efficiency.

