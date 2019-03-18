SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Courier Express and Parcel Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

With the rapid expansion of business facilities, especially in rural areas, end-user sectors such as automotive, textile, and pharmaceuticals are in the dire requirement for same-day deliveries, which is consequently driving the spend momentum of the courier express and parcel services. However, factors like fluctuating fuel costs and R&D investments will increase the supplier's operational cost which will finally add to the buyer's total cost of ownership while procuring courier express and parcel services. Read the Free Sample copy of this courier express and parcel services procurement research report.

The automotive industries in the US have their component manufacturing units established in Mexico which is resulting in a high degree of cross-border trade between the two countries. Consequently, this is creating a substantial requirement for courier express and parcel services in the US. Exponential demand growth from e-commerce and pharmaceuticals industries will drive the category spend momentum in APAC which is predicted to secure the largest market share at the end of the forecast period. However, the ongoing Brexit dilemma is causing a slowdown in the end-user sectors that is reducing the number of B2B parcels in Europe. This is impeding the category growth in the region.

This courier express and parcel services market intelligence report offers a comprehensive analysis of the primary cost drivers and its subsequent impact on the overall pricing. Current supply market forecasts and the spend opportunities for the suppliers are also offered in this market intelligence report. In this report, the category spend is analyzed from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers.

"Buyers must have visibility on all the surcharges that apply to the services. This will help them to identify surcharges that have the highest impact on prices and ask for waivers or discounts to reduce the ultimate costs for services procured," says SpendEdge procurement expert Anil Seth.

This courier express and parcel services procurement research report has estimated that the following cost drivers will influence the category growth in the following years:

Focusing on negotiations on surcharges can help buyers maximize cost savings

Transportation strikes pose a major risk factor for the CEP services market

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the logistics, warehousing and transportation category provide detailed supply market forecasts and information on cost drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide category management insights and information on the procurement best practices for the category.

