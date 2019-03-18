Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank announces the agenda of its Supervisory Board meeting, which will be held on March 19, 2019 18-March-2019 / 14:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Moscow, Russia - March 18, 2019. Sberbank announces the agenda of its Supervisory Board meeting, which will be held on March 19. Agenda for the meeting of the Supervisory Board: 1) On Sberbank's IFRS consolidated financial statements. 2) On candidates to the Supervisory Board, Audit Commission, and position of CEO, Chairman of the Executive Board to be elected at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Sberbank on 2018 performance. 3) On convening of the annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Sberbank based on results of 2018. 4) On review of Sberbank's Report on Risks for 2018. 5) On the outcomes of the independent performance assessment of Sberbank's Supervisory Board and its Committees in 2018. 6) Analysis of the structure of Sberbank's investors base, assessment of Sberbank's perception in 2018 and interim report on the performance of the Committee for Minority Shareholder Relations of Sberbank. 7) On the international business of Sberbank. 8) The status and prospects of IT development in Sberbank. For enquiries: Sberbank of Russia Investor Relations +7 495 957 59 60 ir@sberbank.ru ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 7848 EQS News ID: 788649 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 18, 2019 09:26 ET (13:26 GMT)