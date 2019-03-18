Company Elects New Directors, Board Advisor, and Appoints VP Finance on Heels of Recent $2.5 Million Financing

CardioMech AS, a privately held company developing a transcatheter mitral valve repair technology, today announced it has expanded its leadership team with the election of two new board directors - Kathleen Tune ofFourth Element Capital,and Frederik Groenewegen of 415 CAPITAL, a board advisor, Vic Bertrand and appointed Daniele Salamone as Vice President of Finance.

The CardioMech device is a highly differentiated technology designed to significantly improve the standard of care for patients suffering from severe, symptomatic degenerative mitral regurgitation due to prolapse or flail. "I am extremely pleased to announce this expansion of CardioMech's mitral leadership team with the addition of four experienced medical technology professionals," said Rick Nehm, President and CEO of CardioMech.

