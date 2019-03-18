Uptick Newswire Hosts Canbiola, Inc. on The Stock Day Podcast to Discuss Growth Potential in 2019

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2019 / Uptick Newswire Stock Day Podcast welcomed Canbiola, Inc.(CANB) ('the Company'), a US Company embarking in the sale of a variety of Cannabidiol (CBD) based products. Executive Vice President of Domestic and International Sales, Andrew W. Holtmeyer, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking Holtmeyer what inspired the Company to move from the cannabis space to the medical device space. Holtmeyer stated, 'We pride ourselves on always being at the cutting edge of trying to help people heal themselves in an integrative form without opioids.'. He further explained that the Company currently offers its clinical CBD products directly to physicians, but is also working on rolling out a national retail line. 'We are always looking for alternatives to pain.', added Holtmeyer.

Jolly then asked about the Sam PRO 2.0 unit and how it compares to other devices on the market. 'The Sams PRO 2.0 unit is the only FDA cleared, wearable, low-intensity, ultrasound device of its kind.', explained Holtmeyer. This device can be worn for up to four hours and is highly effective in speeding up recovery and treating pain. This technology is exceptionally unique as it is able to integrate CBD, which further increases its effectiveness in pain and as an anti-inflammatory.

Holtmeyer then explained that the Company has expanded into other areas of pain relief and technology in an effort to discover better treatment alternatives that allow individuals in need of healing to avoid opioids.

Jolly then asked about the Company's recent acquisitions. Holtmeyer explained that the Company's most recent acquisition will allow them to extend their current product line, while also shortening their time frame for production.

'Canbiola is not just your ordinary CBD company. We look to differentiate ourselves on a daily basis,' stated Holtmeyer. He added that the Company strives to surround itself with individuals that are on the cutting edge of this industry. Holtmeyer also says that the company was recently registered and is Active in the GSA's System for Award Management (SAM) and Department of Defense (DOD).

To close the interview, Holtmeyer shared that the Company is looking forward to a robust year and expects their clinical line to continue to expand. Holtmeyer also looks forward to the development and launch of their retail line with a positive outlook for its reception on the market.

About Canbiola, Inc.:

Canbiola, Inc. is a public company trading under symbol CANB.

Canbiola, Inc. is a US Company embarking in the sale of a variety of Cannabidiol (CBD) based products. Canbiola has developed its own line of proprietary products as well as seeking synergistic value through acquisitions in the CBD and the medical cannabis industry. Cannabis is currently federally illegal and has legalized for medical purposes in some form in a limited number of states, but pure CBD products are legal in all 50 states. The company has already launched several products found at www.canbiola.com.

Forward-looking statements and risks and uncertainties discussed in this letter contain forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Expected, actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with, among other things, the impact of economic, competitive, and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, and performance. The matters discussed herein should not be construed in any way, shape or manner of our future financial condition or stock price.

