The Simonini Group: David Simonini Unveils New South Carolina Development

As the Director of Creative Consulting for the Simonini Group, David Simonini combines authentic architecture and innovation to the Carolinas

LANCASTER, SC / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2019 / David Simonini is pleased to announce a highly anticipated three-building development in Lancaster, South Carolina. The ongoing project will consist of 72 apartments in total (36 2/BR and 36 3/BR) with each building being 3 stories high. The subject property is on 5.52 acres of entitled land and will have a common clubhouse and walkways.

President Trump's opportunity zone incentive is a community investment tool established by Congress to cultivate change in low income urban and rural communities nationwide. As a federal approved opportunity zone, the property will also be subject to significant tax benefits, offering investors a competitive advantage.

Ultimately, the 72 units will contribute to the growth of the area and to accommodate low-income housing.

For more information on the South Carolina development or the Simonini Group please visit http://www.simoninigroup.com.

For more information on President Trump's opportunity zones visit https://www.cnbc.com/2018/10/19/trump-opportunity-zones-popular-with-investors-but-might-offer-less-for-voters.html

About David Simonini

The Simonini Group specializes in acquisitions, project management, implementation, and custom home building. They have constructed some of Charlotte's most exclusive residences and have received both local and national awards. As an advisor and a consultant, David Simonini has designed and built over 500 town homes and 1,000 custom homes throughout his extensive career and has collaborated with the visionary Miami-based architect and planner, Andres Duany.

With over 35 years of professional experience, the company is comprised of high performing individuals who take pride in their ability to create homes that will stand the test of time.

Contact Information:

David Simonini

7804 Fairview Road

Charlotte, NC 28226

david@simoninigroup.com

SOURCE: The Simonini Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/539371/David-Simonini-Unveils-New-South-Carolina-Development