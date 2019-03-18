Although books have been around for nearly 3,000 years, until Gutenberg invented the printing press in the 15th century they were rare and hard to manufacture. Text and illustrations were done by hand, a very time-consuming process, and only the wealthy could afford them. But within a few decades Gutenberg's innovation spread, which allowed literacy to flourish. Today, the advantages of print such as scalability, lower cost, simplicity and speed can also be used in the production of advanced electronics. This sector is facing a strong megatrend to produce high-tech devices using cost-effective and scalable methods. XTPL has developed the unique technology of ultra-precise printing to enable that advance.

XTPL is entering an exciting period of its intense growth. We have chosen the first key application areas for our nanoprinting. These include displays, semiconductors and smart glass fast growing sectors that are extremely absorbent to innovation. In these areas, our additive technology for ultra-precise deposition of conductive structures can be an absolute breakthrough."- explains Filip Granek, PhD, CEO of XTPL.

The company's groundbreaking solutions are already arousing interest among potential investors and clients from China and the United States. XTPL has recently made its debut on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, just several months after its debut on New Connect (an alternative trading market to the WSE). During this time, the company has won the trust of investors and has more than tripled its capitalization. This has also been a period of intensive business and R&D activity. The company has built a solid pipeline of projects and expanded its patent cloud, thus confirming globally groundbreaking nature of the technology it is developing. Now, thanks to the recently founded XTPL Inc. (a US-based entity), the company is going to strengthen its presence in the United States even more.

XTPL enables global manufacturers of new-generation electronics by providing ultra-precise printing technology to be implemented on their production lines. The company plans to deliver unique printing heads each time designed and dedicated for a specific application field as well as compatible, in-house formulated, precisely adjusted nanoinks.

"US market have always embraced deep science and pioneering technologies such as one being developed by XTPL. The attribute of this team is that they have been able to develop such impressive innovation at a faction of capital investment that is now required in other regions. They have big opportunities to partner with large industrial companies, brining key innovations to the market that should have significant impact on many sectors, in particular entering and expanding the printed electronics segment. XTPL's unique technology is being developed by a group of extremely smart engineers and scientists from multiple disciplines, which is their recipe for success." says Amir Nayyerhabibi, serial entrepreneur and venture capitalist, currently a partner with Benhamou Global Ventures, a Silicon Valley-based VC fund and a member of the XTPL Inc. Board of Directors.

The main competitive advantage and the breakthrough nature of the XTPL solution lie in the fact that it enables printing with unprecedented precision at a level existing printing technologies cannot match. For example, microdots which are currently obtained on the market have usually the diameter of around 50 micrometers (µm), the minimum being 20 µm, while XTPL already now reaches dots of 1 µm in diameter and plans to go even below this limit. XTPL's innovation may contribute to technological revolution, which will enable the production of highly advanced devices using cost-effective and scalable printing methods. Just as today we cheaply and quickly print newspapers and books, in the future we will print displays, processors, solar cells, biosensors and other elements.

"XTPL is a company with unique technology that may be interesting for several serious industry players, including those from Silicon Valley. Breakthrough solutions are rare, even among American innovators. That's why we actively support this company. I can already see how XTPL's direct contacts with companies from the Valley allow it to develop new ideas around their solutions, sometimes with the potential to bring significant advances" adds Harold Hughes, former CFO of Intel and CEO of Rambus, and now also a member of the XTPL Inc. Board of Directors.

XTPL is currently focusing on commercialization of its technology in the flat panel display sector, where it can deliver, among others, an innovative solution for open defect repair (repairing broken, extremely fine metallic connections in electronic circuits). For manufacturers of new class electronics, where miniaturization issues are of key importance, XTPL technology can strongly contribute to increase of yield. It is worth underlining that XTPL solution for open defect repair requires no voltage to form conductive lines, which fully eliminates the risk of damage caused by high electric field to the substrate and other electrically active components. The company will be presenting its technology at the upcoming Display Week in San Jose.

XTPL is a company developing and commercializing on a global market innovations in additive manufacturing that enable ultra-precise printing of nanomaterials. The unique XTPL printing system allows for precise deposition of in-house formulated nanoink on a variety of substrates. Shape, length and spatial density of the micron-scale features obtained using our method (from 1um) are all customizable and can be adapted to a number of industrial and research applications. The technology will facilitate the production of e.g. monitors, touch screens, photovoltaic cells and displays where XTPL can deliver breakthrough technology for open defects repair (repairing of broken, extremely fine metallic connections in electronic circuits) and precise quantum dots dispensing. The XTPL solution may also serve as the sought-after alternative for photolithography used, among others, in the semiconductors sector. The company aims to provide unique printing heads - designed and dedicated for a specific application field as well as compatible, precisely adjusted nanoinks. The technological innovation being developed by XTPL has every potential to first revolutionize and then to become the standard in many areas of the printed electronics sector. Just as today we cheaply and quickly print newspapers and books, in the near future we will print displays, solar cells, biosensors and other advanced elements. This is no longer just a vison. This is fast upcoming reality. To find out more, please visit xtpl.com

