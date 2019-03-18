AppDynamics, a Cisco company and the leader in application intelligence, today announced it has been named a Leader in Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring *. This is the seventh time in a row it has been recognized in this report.

Thousands of customers, including hundreds of the Global 2000, trust AppDynamics' unified application and business monitoring platform for their critical application and business transactions. Together with Cisco, AppDynamics is at the forefront of businesses' digital transformation journeys, providing visibility and insight into complex environments and automating IT tasks to free up resources to drive new innovation.

A complimentary copy of the full report can be found here.

"Every employee at AppDynamics is dedicated to making sure our customers thrive in a digital-first world by giving them deep visibility into the broadest array of technologies from bleeding edge cloud platform capabilities to legacy mainframe systems. AppDynamics helps manage multi-cloud environments efficiently and gives you unique insight into how technology decisions impact your key business outcomes," said David Wadhwani, CEO, AppDynamics. "As the largest and fastest growing company in the APM market, we're helping thousands of customers automate previously costly and repetitive tasks and providing the tools needed to start their journey to a true AIOps mindset."

To address the rising complexity in IT environments and the rapid changes in the technologies modern businesses are using, AppDynamics has delivered innovations built to empower Agents of Transformation, the IT leaders driving the technological and cultural change needed to drive digital-first organizations.

Significant increase in end-to-end monitoring coverage and scalability AppDynamics has the broadest application visibility in the industry capable of monitoring everything from the latest application frameworks running in highly dynamic microservice environments to legacy services running in mainframes. The company furthered its leadership in this area with the announcements of a Serverless Agent for AWS Lambda, AppDynamics for Kubernetes and AppDynamics for SAP, as well as support for OpenShift, the Pivotal Cloud Foundry, .NET Core SPA and more. This level of visibility allows IT leaders to have unparalleled end-to-end, full-stack visibility into modern, cloud-native and traditional technologies in order to improve customer experience and accelerate business growth. Over the course of 2018 AppDynamics took APM scalability to the next level by enhancing its platform to support hundreds of thousands of agents in a single monitoring environment.

Improvement in insights and automation through AIOps - AppDynamics AIOps vision, the Central Nervous System for IT, was unveiled to help IT teams move confidently and quickly by giving them full visibility of complex multi-cloud environments, deep insights and an integrated automation framework. In support of this vision, AppDynamics announced Cognition Engine, which uses machine learning to automate root-cause analysis and anomaly detection, cutting remediation times down to seconds. The need for automation and a full, end-to-end understanding of every application will only become more critical as enterprises continue to their shift toward more dynamic multi-cloud environments.

Faster identification and resolution of business performance issues AppDynamics Business iQ is quickly becoming a must-have for any digital business with its ability to monitor business metrics in real time and pinpoint how change in application and user experience impacts business outcomes. AppDynamics Business iQ automatically baselines business metrics, detects business anomalies against SLAs and provides real-time diagnostic tools to help pinpoint application characteristics that affect customer experience and overall business outcomes. AppDynamics sped up time to value with the introduction of Business Journeys, out-of-the-box dashboards and zero configuration metrics. IT leaders and CIOs can now continuously monitor their key business metrics, like revenue, conversion rates, number of accounts being opened, or any other metric that correlates to their business' success.

New Integrations and Increased Investment from Cisco

AppDynamics has been thriving inside of Cisco with expanded investment, including increased R&D spend by more than 80 percent. Recently, AppDynamics and Cisco delivered the first ever integration between an Application Performance Monitoring platform and a Software Defined Network platform with AppDynamics for Cisco Application Centric Infrastructure. This creates a bridge between DevOps teams and infrastructure teams to help ensure fewer problems and faster resolution.

"The atomic unit of digital transformation is increasingly the application, which is why AppDynamics is integral to Cisco," said Anuj Kapur, chief strategy officer, Cisco. "Over the years, we've witnessed a broad cross-section of companies put the application front and center on their journey toward hybrid-IT and multi-cloud. Important to our strategy, AppDynamics provides strong coordination of the application and infrastructure layers, and enables IT teams to manage the growing levels of complexity and minimize risk as they transform their environments."

*Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring, Charley Rich, Federico De Silva, Sanjit Ganguli, 14 March 2019.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

About AppDynamics

AppDynamics is the Application Intelligence company. With AppDynamics, enterprises have real-time insights into application performance, user performance and business performance so they can move faster in an increasingly sophisticated, software-driven world. AppDynamics' integrated suite of applications is built on its innovative, enterprise-grade App iQ Platform that enables its customers to make faster decisions that enhance customer engagement and improve operational and business performance. AppDynamics is uniquely positioned to enable enterprises to accelerate their digital transformations by actively monitoring, analyzing and optimizing complex application environments at scale.

