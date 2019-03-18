15 start-ups to present their business founders apply now

Organizer SilverSky LifeSciences wins Roche Diagnostics, Bioscientia, and Research Analytica as first renowned partners

Diagnostics is one of the fastest growing medical disciplines. Therefore it has been only a matter of time for a fair to focus exclusively on this important topic: DxPx Conference, which will take place for the first time on November 18, 2019 in Duesseldorf, Germany (Airport Hotel Maritim), is the first international partnering conference focusing exclusively on the diagnostics and research tool industry. The event targets established companies, start-ups and investors and will from now on take place every year on the opening day of MEDICA to also attract Asian and US participants.

"New and improved diagnostic methods can help patients avoid those endless medical appointment odysseys. They form the basis for efficient individualized treatments. DxPx Conference honors the growing importance of this discipline by creating a platform for international cooperation", says Dr. Mirko Stange, CEO of SilverSky LifeScience GmbH, the initator and organizer of DxPx Conference. "We are excited to have Roche Diagnostics, Sonic Healthcare's Bioscientia, and the Business Intelligence provider Research Analytica as our first strong partners. We are also talking to additional well-known sponsors from China and the U.S. and we are convinced that together with our partners we will make the DxPx premiere a success for all parties involved."

Start-ups can apply for free participation in DxPx and one of 15 DxPx presentation slots for showcasing their ideas and products to the international DxPx audience by submitting a short business plan in the conference's run-up. DxPx sponsors and selected industry experts will act as the jury for selecting the presenting start-ups on the basis of their applications. Interested companies can upload their business plan at www.dxpx-conference.com. "We want to promote intensive dialogue between the industry's newcomers, established players, and fair visitors, and we are looking forward to receiving widely divers applications", says Mirko Stange. Dr. Peter Wieloch, Head of Bioscientia's diagnostics2market outlines: "As Europe's leading lab diagnostic services provider and part of the Australian Sonic Healthcare Group we constantly evaluate partnering options with new diagnostics providers." Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Kaminski, CMO of Sonic Healthcare Germany adds: "We are always looking for real medical progress to help us further increase the quality of our lab services. We consider DxPx conference a suitable platform for efficiently exchanging insights on management level."

