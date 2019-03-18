China's Mount Huangshan Promotes Tourism in Czech & Germany

PRAGUE, Czech Republic, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This was published by Xinhuanet Europe. Below is the full article.

A photo exhibition displaying the beauty of China's Mount Huangshan, also known as Yellow Mountain, was held recently in Prague to woo Czech tourists.

"Mount Huangshan has the name of 'Fairyland on earth' in China. We sincerely welcome friends from all over the world to Mount Huangshan to enjoy the beautiful nature scenery and to understand more about Chinese history and culture," said Wang Kun, assistant president of Huangshan Tourism Development Co., Ltd (HSTD) at the event.

Michal Veber, executive director of Association of Czech Travel Agencies, was deeply impressed by the photo exhibition. "I've been in China before, but not in Huangshan. I will make it my next destination."

Located in eastern China'sAnhui Province, Mount Huangshan is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, renowned for magnificent natural scenery which includes massive granitic boulders, old pine trees and the sea of clouds.

Targeting German tourists, another promotion event was held in Berlin early. "We just paid a visit to ITB Berlin travel trade show for first time, with this event, we want to play a role in the international tourism market, while HSTD already being one of the most attractive destinations for the Chinese tourists for long time," Wang said.

"I visited Huangshan twelve years ago, and this promotion event recalled a lot of my sweet memories. The scenery there is amazing, but the culture there is much more fantastic," said an attendance Jacob.

A German student will go to China to study in this August and he said, "This promotion event has displayed so many attractions of Huangshan, I look forward to visiting this mount soon. It seems there isn't any reason to not visit there."

In recent years, Mount Huangshan has received an average of nearly 3 million visitors per year. And it was also acclaimed through art and literature during a good part of Chinese history. Today it holds the same fascination for visitors, poets, painters and photographers all over the world.

