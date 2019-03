Regulatory News:

Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG) (Paris:TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies against cancers and infectious diseases, announces that it has secured a €20 million revolving credit facility with Natixis, the French Corporate and Investment bank.

The credit facility will have a 30-month term and Transgene will be able to draw on and repay the facility at its discretion.

Transgene has used its shares in the Chinese biotech company Tasly Biopharmaceuticals as collateral for this loan. As a reminder, Transgene became a Tasly Biopharmaceuticals shareholder in July 2018 and holds 2.5% of its capital as the result of a series of agreements under which Transgene transferred to Tasly Biopharmaceuticals its Chinese rights to T601 and T101, two immunotherapies discovered by Transgene and which are currently being developed by Tasly Biopharmaceuticals in Greater China. Tasly Biopharmaceutials has announced its intention to list its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Jean-Philippe Del, Vice President, Finance, said: "I am glad that we have been able to monetize our shareholding in Tasly Biopharmaceutical to extend our cash runway. With this new loan facility, we now have the funds needed to support our clinical and pre-clinical activities until mid-2020."

About Transgene

Transgene (Euronext: TNG) is a publicly traded French biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Transgene's programs utilize viral vector technology with the goal of indirectly or directly killing infected or cancerous cells. The Company's lead clinical-stage programs are: TG4010, a therapeutic vaccine against non-small cell lung cancer, Pexa-Vec, an oncolytic virus against liver cancer, and TG4001, a therapeutic vaccine against HPV-positive head and neck cancers. The Company has several other programs in clinical development, including TG1050 (a therapeutic vaccine for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B) and TG6002 (an oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors).

With its proprietary Invir.IOTM, Transgene builds on its expertise in viral vectors engineering to design a new generation of multifunctional oncolytic viruses.

myvacTM, an individualized MVA-based immunotherapy platform designed to integrate neoantigens, completes this innovative research portfolio.TG4050 is the first candidate selected from the myvac platform.

Additional information about Transgene is available at www.transgene.fr.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no guarantee that (i) the results of preclinical work and prior clinical trials will be predictive of the results of the clinical trials currently underway, (ii) regulatory authorities will agree with the Company's further development plans for its therapies, or (iii) the Company will find development and commercialization partners for its therapies in a timely manner and on satisfactory terms and conditions, if at all. The occurrence of any of these risks could have a significant negative outcome for the Company's activities, perspectives, financial situation, results and development.

For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors ("Facteurs de Risques") section of the Document de Reìfeìrence, available on the AMF website (http://www.amf-france.org) or on Transgene's website (www.transgene.fr). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Transgene undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

