Jackpot Digital Inc.: Jackpot Installs First Jackpot Blitz ETG in Canada at Grey Rock Casino

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2019 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSX-V: JP) (TSX-V: JP. WT) (US OTCQB: JPOTF) (Frankfurt & Berlin Exchanges: LVH2).

Jackpot Digital is pleased to announce that the Company has installed the first Jackpot Blitz™ Electronic Table Game ("ETG") in Canada at Grey Rock Casino ("Grey Rock") in Edmundston, New Brunswick. This is the Company's first land-based Jackpot Blitz™ ETG installation in North America. The Company is planning to install more Jackpot Blitz™ units with the Company's existing and new clients throughout 2019.

The Company was issued a Gaming Supplier Certificate of Registration (Class 1) in the Province of New Brunswick on January 6, 2019. The Company partners with its Sales and Support Services partner in Canada, R2 Gaming Inc., to lease, support, and service the Company's Jackpot Blitz™ ETGs in Canada.

Mr. Jake Kalpakian, Jackpot President and CEO, states "This is a substantial development for our Company. Grey Rock Casino was one of our first land-based clients to agree to a Jackpot Blitz™ ETG installation and we are very pleased to partner with them to launch our Jackpot Blitz™ ETG in Canada. With their loyal poker following and innovative promotional efforts, we believe Jackpot Blitz™ will be very popular with their casino patrons. We look forward to this being the first of many land-based Jackpot Blitz™ installations in Canada and the United States."

Mr. Jacques Couturier, General Manager of Grey Rock Casino, states "We are thrilled to be the first in Canada to offer Jackpot Blitz and believe that the unit will do extremely well. The team was quick, friendly, and efficient during the installation. It has been on the floor for less than 7 days and patrons are already taking an interest in it, slot players and live poker players alike. We're excited to see how many we may add in the future."

About Grey Rock Casino

Located right at the entrance of Edmundston NB, Grey Rock Casino is a modern, state of the art Casino, Bingo and Dining experience! Grey Rock offers over 200 slot machines, electronic blackjack and roulette, and live poker tables from Thursdays to Sundays. It also features a spacious Bingo Hall with room to seat over 400 bingo players and electronic handheld Bingo devices that let you play more than 30 cards along with your traditional paper cards, all at the same time.

For more information on Grey Rock Casino, visit www.greyrockcasino.com .

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer and mobile gaming provider for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and casino games, which are complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681-0204 ext. 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com .

On behalf of the Board of

Jackpot Digital Inc.

"Jake H. Kalpakian"

______________________

Jake H. Kalpakian

President & CEO

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking". Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding future plans, costs, objectives, economic or technical performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this News Release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "feel", "seek", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "might", "objective", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate", and similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, projections or estimations are accurate. Readers, shareholders and investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements as the plans, assumptions, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur.

CONTACT:



Jackpot Digital Inc.

Suite 400, 570 Granville Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 3P1

Tel: (604) 681-0204 Fax: (604) 681-9428

info@jackpotdigital.com

www.jackpotdigital.com

SOURCE: Jackpot Digital Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/539238/Jackpot-Installs-First-Jackpot-BlitzTM-ETG-in-Canada-at-Grey-Rock-Casino