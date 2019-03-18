Karoo Energy Plc - Result of General Meeting
London, March 18
18 March 2019
Karoo Energy plc
("Karoo Energy" or the "Company")
RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING
Karoo Energy is pleased to announce that at the General Meeting of the Company held today at the offices of Peterhouse Capital Limited, 3rd Floor, New Liverpool House, 15 Eldon Street, London, EC2M 7LD, all resolutions were duly passed.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.
ENQUIRIES:
Company
Karoo Energy plc
Noel Lyons
Telephone: 020 3130 0674
Corporate Adviser
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl
Telephone: 020 7220 9795