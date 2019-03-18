sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 18.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
18.03.2019 | 19:34
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Karoo Energy Plc - Result of General Meeting

Karoo Energy Plc - Result of General Meeting

PR Newswire

London, March 18

18 March 2019

Karoo Energy plc

("Karoo Energy" or the "Company")

RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING

Karoo Energy is pleased to announce that at the General Meeting of the Company held today at the offices of Peterhouse Capital Limited, 3rd Floor, New Liverpool House, 15 Eldon Street, London, EC2M 7LD, all resolutions were duly passed.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

ENQUIRIES:

Company
Karoo Energy plc
Noel Lyons
Telephone: 020 3130 0674

Corporate Adviser
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl
Telephone: 020 7220 9795


© 2019 PR Newswire