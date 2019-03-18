Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Voltalia SA Voltalia SA: record 2018 results and future growth secured 18-March-2019 / 20:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. · Record set of results leading to Group net profit multiplied by 15 at EUR8.5 million, validating two strategic pillars: · synergies and profitability generated by Services, which achieve positive EBITDA · focus on non-subsidized markets brings additional value creation again in 2018 · 1 GW target by 2020 secured: over EUR4 billion of future revenues secured by those long-term power sale contracts · Post-2020 growth prospects supported by a hefty (6.2 GW) and fast-growing (+81% vs. 2017), pipeline of future projects, with further acceleration in solar and in new geographies Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces today its results for the 2018 fiscal year. "In 2018, we enjoyed a record financial performance, validating two of our key strategic differentiating factors. First, our relaunch efforts in Services enable profitability gain s, proving they are synergetic with our power production activity. Second, being mostly active in non-subsidized markets, we were able again to seize value-enhancing opportunities, translating into materially higher selling prices in Brazil. Another major achievement in 2018 was to secure our 1 GW objective and we have already 387 MW currently under construction. Finally, our investment in project development is paying off: our pipeline of future projects reaches 6.2 GW (+81% in 2018) and is a reservoir for growth of both our Energy Sales and Services activities", declares Sébastien Clerc, Chief Executive Officer of Voltalia. Record financial performance in 2018 Change In EUR million FY 2018 FY 2017 at actual at constant rates FX rates Revenues 180.7 181.2[1] -0% +13% EBITDA 76.2 71.6 +6% +29% EBITDA margin 42% 40% +2.7pts +5.5pts Net profit (Group share) 8.5 0.6 x15 x23 In 2018, revenues are in line with 2017's performance, as solid growth in operational business activity fully offsets the 16% drop in the Brazilian real against the euro. 2018 EBITDA is up by 29% at constant exchange rates, thanks to a good contribution of Services, high Energy Sales pricing and good cost control overall. Increased EBITDA and EBITDA margin (+ 5.5 points) contributed to a sharp rebound in Group net profit, reaching an all-time high of EUR8.5 million. Business review Energy sales: improved EBITDA margin Change In EUR million FY 2018 FY 2017 at actual at constant before rates FX rates eliminations of services provided internally Revenues 131.7 145.6 -10% +5% EBITDA 87.9 94.2 -7% +8% EBITDA margin 67% 65% +2.0pts +2.1pts Production (in 2 081 2 123 -2% -2% GWh) Installed 524 508 +3% +3% capacity at the end of the period (in MW) 2018 revenues increase by 5% at constant exchange rates and EBITDA grows by 8% compared with 2017, as high pricing over the year and good cost control more than offset a 2% decline in production: · In Brazil, the renewal of the contract suspension strategy initiated in 2017 results in another year of excellent pricing, more than offsetting lower production (- 3%) due to lower wind and despite higher availability rates. · Growth in other countries is mainly attributable to higher production (+15%) driven by France and the commissioning of new solar plants. Good cost control and lower fees associated with contract suspensions have a positive impact on the EBITDA margin, increasing by 2.1 points at constant exchange rates. Services: doubling of revenues and achieving for the first time positive EBITDA (6% margin) Change In EUR million FY 2018 FY 2017 at actual at constant before eliminations of rates FX rates services provided internally Revenues 117.2 59.2 x2.0 x2.1 EBITDA 6.7 (9.8) n/a n/a EBITDA margin 6% (17)% n/a n/a Services revenues are multiplied by 2 compared with 2017, driving a sharp rebound in profitability. · Development, Construction & Procurement revenues and EBITDA record a major improvement, driven by i) the sale of ready-to-build projects to Actis, more than compensating higher prospection spending linked to increased development effort and ii) a return to profitability of the Construction & Procurement business, in line with intense activity for Voltalia's own plants. · Operation & Maintenance revenues decrease, reflecting the end of contracts, partly mitigated at EBITDA level by extra services provided to existing third-party clients. Sustained efforts in the relaunch of the commercial activity in Services are beginning to pay off, with a positive EBITDA margin of 6%. Two differentiating factors creating value A power producer and a service provider Since 2016 and its accelerated development in Services, Voltalia operates a differentiating business model combining Power production and Services provision. Development is the cornerstone of that strategy, with material investments in prospection and development in 2017 and 2018, fuelling its pipeline of projects in development. It reaches 6.2 GW at the end of 2018: x3.4 since the launch of the new strategy in Services with the acquisition of Martifer Solar in 2016. By developing -at a low marginal cost- more projects, Voltalia is able to be selective, keeping projects that best fit its strategy and selling others to third-party clients together with bundled Procurement / Construction / Operation & Maintenance services. In 2018 the Group successfully sold 252 MW of ready-to-build projects to Actis within Voltalia's Serra Branca cluster, as part of a partnership for up to 500 MW in total. Construction, Operation & Maintenance and the associated expertise in 5 technologies (wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage facilities) are key to Voltalia's value proposition in its Power production business. Economies of scale are unlocked by the dual source of activity: internal projects and third-party projects. In 2018, working on larger construction volumes enabled to secure a competitive framework agreement with a leading photovoltaic panel manufacturer. Working for third-party clients is also a way to explore new countries and technologies: construction contracts were signed in various new African and European countries and a battery storage unit was built in the UK, all strengthening Voltalia's geographical and technological expertise. Green power producer generating electricity at a competitive price Voltalia has a unique profile with 85% of its installed based producing electricity at a competitive price. With this differentiating strategic focus on non-subsidized markets, Voltalia can seize many value-enhancing opportunities. They arise at all stages of the lifecycle of a plant: · Before the long-term power sale agreement starts, Voltalia can anticipate construction of plants and sell electricity at attractive prices through private contracts on the free market. This anticipation is beneficial, for example, to the VSM 1 and 2 power plants, which will be commissioned before end 2020 while their long-term power sale contracts will start in 2021 (64MW+64 MW), 2023 (99MW) and 2024 (64MW). · During the long-term power sale agreement, opportunities can arise in non-subsidized markets. For instance, the successful renewal in 2018 of the contract suspension strategy initiated in 2017 in Brazil enabled to sell electricity at a higher price through private short-term contracts on the free market. · After the end of the long-term power sale agreement, being the cheapest source of electricity on a market will position Voltalia's plants well, while subsidized plants may suffer from a steep drop in revenues. Today, in the renewable energy sector, almost all long-term power sale contracts are with utilities. In markets where renewables are competitive compared to fossil fuels, new opportunities arise with new clients: corporations just looking for a cheap source of electricity. In 2018, Voltalia signed its first long-term contract with a corporate: BRF, one of the world's largest agribusiness companies. Thanks to more than 10 years of experience accumulated on the free market through its activity in Brazil, Voltalia is able to offer attractive opportunities to corporate clients across Europe, Africa and Latin America. Other items from the P&L: record-high net profit Change In EUR million FY 2018 FY 2017 at actual at constant rates FX rates EBITDA before eliminations 94.6 84.5 +12% +31% and corporate EBITDA impact of (18.3) (12.9) +42% +43% eliminations and corporate

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 18, 2019 15:23 ET (19:23 GMT)