Urovant Sciences (Nasdaq: UROV),a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for urologic conditions, today announced it will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss topline results from the EMPOWUR international pivotal phase 3 study on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET. A question and answer session will follow management's remarks.

The conference call numbers are (866) 470-1049 for domestic callers and +1 (409) 217-8245 for international callers. The conference ID is 9455883. The webcast link to view the presentation is available at: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/oey7muvz.

A replay of the call will be available approximately four hours after the call and accessible for 30 days at (855) 859-2056 for domestic callers and +1 (404)-537-3406 for international callers. The conference ID is 9455883. A webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations page of the Urovant Sciences website immediately after the call and available for at least 30 days.

About Overactive Bladder

Overactive bladder is a clinical condition characterized by the sudden urge to urinate that is difficult to control (urgency), with or without accidental urinary leakage (urge urinary incontinence), and usually with increased frequency of urination. The exact cause is unknown, making this a difficult condition to treat. In the United States, more than 30 million people over the age of 40 suffer from the bothersome symptoms of OAB1, which can lead to depression, anxiety and a negative impact on quality of life.2

About EMPOWUR

EMPOWUR is an international randomized, double-blind placebo- and active comparator controlled clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of investigational vibegron in men and women with symptoms of overactive bladder, including frequent urination, sudden urge to urinate, and urge incontinence or leakage. A total of 1,518 patients were randomized across 215 study sites into one of three groups for a 12-week treatment period with a four-week safety follow-up period: vibegron 75 mg administered orally once daily; placebo administered orally once daily; or tolterodine ER 4 mg administered orally once daily. Additionally, 507 patients who completed the EMPOWUR trial were enrolled in a 40-week double-blind extension study to evaluate the safety of longer-term treatment. The co-primary endpoints of the EMPOWUR study are: change from baseline in the average number of micturitions per 24 hours in all patients; and change from baseline in the average number of urge urinary incontinence (UUI) episodes per 24 hours in patients who have one or more UUI episodes per day prior to treatment. Secondary endpoints included changes in the frequency of urinary urgency episodes and incontinence episodes, and self-reported quality of life scores.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for urologic conditions, is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences. Urovant leverages the Roivant platform to develop therapies that address high unmet medical needs while driving greater efficiency in research, clinical development, and commercialization. Urovant's lead product candidate, vibegron, is an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 adrenergic agonist being evaluated for the treatment of OAB with symptoms of urge urinary incontinence, urgency, and urinary frequency; for OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and for abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome. Urovant has licensed global rights, excluding Japan and certain Asian territories, for the development and commercialization of vibegron. Urovant's second product candidate, URO-902, is a novel gene therapy being developed for patients with OAB who have failed oral pharmacological therapy. Urovant intends to develop treatments for additional urologic diseases. For more information, please visit www.urovant.com.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant aims to improve health by rapidly delivering innovative medicines and technologies to patients. Roivant does this by building Vants nimble, entrepreneurial biotech and healthcare technology companies with a unique approach to sourcing talent, aligning incentives, and deploying technology to drive greater efficiency in R&D and commercialization. For more information, please visit www.roivant.com.

