Unity Metals Corp.: Unity Metals to Interpret Geophysical Datasets

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2019 / Unity Metals Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: UTY) is pleased to announce that the company has engaged Condor Consulting Inc. of Lakewood, Colorado to complete a detailed interpretation of geophysical datasets at the Margurete and Hewitt Point gold projects, collectively the Phillips Arm Gold Camp. Condor Consulting is a preeminent geophysical interpretation company with four full time geophysicists, a principal geologist, two consultants and two technical support staff. All of Condor's professionals have had extensive industry experience as long-term employees of either mining companies or major service groups. Collectively the group has been awarded three PhDs and two MSc. degrees in geophysics and geology. The interpretation will be performed on VTEM (Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic) datasets, collected by Geotech Ltd. of Ontario, Canada, a leader in airborne geophysical data acquisition. The VTEM survey produced information about subsurface magnetics and conductivity, both of which are essential in understanding how alteration events have produced the gold mineralization in the Phillips Arm Gold Camp. The survey covered an area of 53 square kilometres, 506-line kilometres with 100m spacing, and effectively collected data on all of the primary targets identified at Margurete and Hewitt Point. The interpretation will be combined with other historical datasets to help refine targets and advance exploration. The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Peter Born, PGeo, a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101. About the Company

Unity Metals Corp. is a Vancouver-based gold exploration company. The Company controls a 100% interest in the Margurete Gold Project, which covers 678ha of mineral claims, located in the Phillips Arm gold camp, approximately 200 kilometers northwest of Vancouver in southwest British Columbia, Vancouver Mining Division. The project is on trend with the historic Doratha Morton and Alexandria gold mines, which were active in the late 1800's. The Margurete project was last explored in 2015 with property-wide prospecting, mapping and rock chip sampling run in parallel with a targeted diamond drilling program. The primary target at the Margurete Gold Project is the FB Zone, where Falconbridge drilled multiple gold bearing intervals at shallow depths. For more information, please visit www.unitymetalscorp.com.

