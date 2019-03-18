

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Ultimate Fighting Championship has reached a seven-year deal with ESPN for the rights to sell and stream its pay-per-view bouts exclusively on its ESPN+ streaming service in the US.



The events will begin on April 13, almost exactly a year since parent company Walt Disney Co launched ESPN+.



ESPN said it would begin selling UFC pay-per-view events as part of a bundle that includes a subscription to ESPN+. New ESPN+ subscribers can pay $79.99 for an annual subscription to the streaming service and one pay-per-view event. Existing subscribers can purchase the fights for $59.99.



