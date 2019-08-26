Amazon Prime Video presents the highly anticipated second annual Savage X Fenty Show, a runway show celebrating the new Fall/Winter 2019 collection from music and fashion icon Rihanna.The extraordinary fashion experience will take place during New York Fashion Week in conjunction with NYFW: The Shows and will feature a combination of models, actors and dancers wearing the latest savage styles, offering up a new type of sexy, where attitude meets individuality. Savage X Fenty Show will stream exclusivelyon Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide beginning Friday, September 20

As a follow up to last year's ground-breaking event, this year's Savage X Fenty Show is raising the bar. The star-studded evening is set to be a radical departure from tradition, a one-of-a-kind event blending music, fashion and culture. With exciting surprises around every corner, including performances from some of the hottest acts in music, the show debuts Savage X Fenty's bold and fearless Fall/Winter 2019 collection.

"I couldn't be more excited that everyone will have full access to The Savage X Fenty Show this year! We are working on creating a bold, sexy, super energetic experience for our viewers," said Rihanna.

"Rihanna has conquered the worlds of music, film, beauty and fashion. She has re-invented the idea of what fashionable lingerie should be for a global customer. The brand authentically reflects empowering statements of inclusivity, body positivity and fun! The Savage X Fenty Show promises to be a ground-breaking and truly unique experience and we're thrilled to give our global customers an exclusive front row seat," said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios.

Following the live show, this year's Savage X Fenty Show will be available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video worldwide giving audiences both in-person and at home a door into the world of Savage X Fenty, as well as the chance to relive the experience again and again. The Amazon Prime Video special will also feature an exclusive look behind the scenes at the making of the show.

The Savage X Fenty Show was created under the artistic direction of Rihanna and Savage X Fenty, and is executive produced by Rihanna and produced by PRODJECT and Endeavor Content's non-scripted group.

ABOUT SAVAGE X FENTY

Music and fashion icon Rihanna embarks on her newest venture: lingerie designer. Inspired to create a line of intimates that complements a variety of shades and shapes, Savage X Fenty celebrates fearlessness, confidence, and inclusivity. In partnership with TechStyle Fashion Group, the label has disrupted and redefined the marketplace with its accessible price point and extensive assortment. "We want to make people look good and feel good," explains Rihanna, who approaches Savage X with the same mentality she does all her projects-to make something new and fresh that everyone can relate to and feel confident in. "We want you to feel sexy and have fun doing it." With sizes from 32A 46DDD in bras, and XS-3X in undies and sleepwear Savage X Fenty is available for purchase at www.SavageX.com.

ABOUT AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Amazon Prime Video is a premium streaming service that offers customers a vast collection of digital videos-all with the ease of finding what they love to watch in one place.

Included with Prime: Watch thousands of popular movies and TV shows, including our critically-acclaimed Amazon Originals including the Emmy Award-winning The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, Homecoming, Hanna, Fleabag, Good Omens, The Boys, Donald Glover's Guava Island , the Academy Award-winning Manchester by the Sea and The Salesman, Academy Award-nominated The Big Sick and Cold War, and the critically-acclaimed Beautiful Boy , exclusives, live sports including Thursday Night Football and licensed and self-published content available in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

