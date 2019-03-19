ams sensing technology expertise combined with Wise Road Capital's China market access create a powerful combination

ams (SIX: AMS), a leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, and Wise Road Capital, a global Private Equity firm focusing on the semiconductor industry and other emerging high-tech industries, announce today that they have signed an agreement to create a joint venture to advance the development and sales of environmental, flow and pressure sensor solutions for the global market. Under the agreement, employees, IP, sensor products and solutions and related customers will transfer from ams to the joint venture, while Wise Road Capital will provide its expert joint venture guidance, deep market knowledge and strength in channel and customer relationships, especially in China.

ams will transfer its current environmental sensor solution portfolio covering air quality, relative humidity and temperature sensing, which are used in automotive, smart building and air quality monitoring infrastructure applications. In addition, the ams ultrasound-based flow sensor solutions, where ams holds a market leadership position in smart metering solutions for utilities, will become part of the new company portfolio. To round out the offering, the ams pressure sensor development will also become part of the product portfolio. Wise Road Capital in turn will advise the new company, opening up its extensive network and resources from well-known global industry partners, covering Automotive, Telecommunication, Industrial Control and Home Appliance companies. The new company, which will be headquartered in the Netherlands, will be led by Stefan Raible who will serve as Managing Director. Stefan is currently General Manager of the Environmental Sensors business at ams and was the former CEO of Applied Sensors, which was acquired by ams in 2014. The agreement encompasses an investment valuing the joint venture business at approximately USD 120 million and is expected to conclude in fall 2019.

"This new JV will have a dedicated team focusing on further advancing and developing ams' award winning environmental, flow and pressure sensor solutions for which we see the largest market opportunity in China. The combination of ams technology and Wise Road market strength create an excellent start for the new company," said Chris Feige, Executive Vice President, EAS Divison, ams. "Stefan Raible is an experienced leader who will be able to quickly transform the new company from paper to operation."

"Wise Road Capital sees immense potential in marketing the excellent technology and products developed by ams. We look forward to applying our expertise and leveraging our relationships to make this a very successful joint venture. Not only do we have resources and networks in China, but also our close ties with leading technology companies and research institutes globally will make a valuable contribution to the joint venture," said Mr. Michael Zhang, Managing Partner, Wise Road Capital.

About ams

ams is a global leader in the design and manufacture of advanced sensor solutions. Our mission is to shape the world with sensor solutions by providing a seamless interface between humans and technology.

ams' high-performance sensor solutions drive applications requiring small form factor, low power, highest sensitivity and multi-sensor integration. Products include sensor solutions, sensor ICs, interfaces and related software for consumer, communications, industrial, medical, and automotive markets.

With headquarters in Austria, ams employs around 9,000 people globally and serves more than 8,000 customers worldwide. ams is listed on the SIX Swiss stock exchange (ticker symbol: AMS). More information about ams can be found at www.ams.com

About Wise Road Capital

Wise Road Capital is a global private equity firm that is focused on investing into solid high tech companies by identifying opportunities in enabling technologies for global urbanization and smart/green life through close cooperation with leading companies along several main themes, including smart city, intelligent manufacturing, renewable energies, etc. Wise Road Capital is striving to build a healthy international eco-system around those key themes through its investments and its international management team with a combination of industry and investment background.

