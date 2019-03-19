sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 19.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,16 Euro		-0,33
-4,41 %
WKN: A2N7LN ISIN: US65481N1000 Ticker-Symbol: 0O9 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
NIU TECHNOLOGIES ADR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NIU TECHNOLOGIES ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,84
7,09
18.03.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NIU TECHNOLOGIES ADR
NIU TECHNOLOGIES ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NIU TECHNOLOGIES ADR7,16-4,41 %