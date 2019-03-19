Patton Electronics Co.: Validated with Microsoft Skype for Business, Patton Delivers Cloud-Powered Integration

SmartNode VoIP… More than Just Talk!

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 19, 2019-US-based enabling solutions provider for unified communications

SmartNode products are validated by TekVizion, a Microsoft-certified lab, in the SBC and enhanced gateway categories, and are forward compatible with Microsoft Teams.



>> Certificate of Validation: Patton SBC/Gateway 3.X



Patton Cloud edge orchestration service makes it extra easy to activate, configure and manage the SmartNode-enabled connection with on-premise or hosted Skype for Business.



In addition to enabling enterprise transition to ALL-IP using SfB, Patton's VoIP CPE products also support co-existing legacy telephony systems-during migration, or forever.



"Executives know effective communication with customers, partners, and employees is key to sustainable growth," said Robert R. Patton (Bobby), President and CEO.



"Still, countless organizations operate today using traditional Key System or TDM PBX voice communications. With validated interoperability with Skype for Business, Patton empowers those businesses to connect to the IP world, delivering increased mobility, enhanced teamwork, heightened customer engagement, and higher productivity," Mr. Patton said.



By installing SmartNode VoIP gateways and enterprise session border controllers-and without sacrificing traditional PSTN connectivity.



Known as the world's "most interoperable" VoIP CPE, SmartNode offers all the standard telephony interfaces, so companies can seamlessly interconnect their hybrid or ALL- IP networks, existing FXS/FXO POTS services, ISDN BRI/PRI lines, and otherwise incompatible SIP telephony systems to SfB.



Mr. Patton continues: "By providing universal access to the high-powered SfB unified communications and collaboration (UCC) platform, Patton provides increased mobility, enhanced teamwork, heightened customer engagement, and higher productivity for enterprises."



To facilitate trouble-free installation, Patton has published a free SfB Configuration Guide for SmartNode Products .



In related news, as Microsoft opens its first data centers in Africa , Patton has appointed two new leaders to expand operations in EMEA.

