Tile to Take Center Stage at Hotel Plus - HDE 2019

SHANGHAI, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tile, as the preferred covering materials chosen by more and more designers and hoteliers, will be among the core attractions of Hotel Plus - HDE 2019, a B2B show scheduled for April 25 to 27 at Shanghai New International Expo Centre.

Organized by UBM Sinoexpo with strong support from the China Tourist Hotel Association, Hotel Plus - HDE is focusing on building materials and supplies for hotels, restaurants, clubs, retail shops and shopping malls. Involving more than 800 exhibitors spanning diverse categories on construction and operation, over 60 of them are leading tile manufacturers and distributors in China, most of whom are exhibiting in Hall E1.

China's architectural ceramics industry has been booming nationwide through decades of development and several rounds of industrial transfer. Although the market of ceramic tile fell last year, the industry's awareness of innovation and creation is being enhanced continuously. With the recent consumption upgrades, large format slab tiles, modern rustic tiles, marble tiles and embossed tiles are becoming the mainstream products in China's tile market. There are now 1,265 ceramics enterprises, with a capacity of 9.011 billion square meters, according to statistics fromthe China Building Ceramics & Sanitaryware Association.

Many ceramic exhibitors return to showcase at Hotel Plus with HDE 2019 following the success of last year's show. New Zhongyuan, one of Chinese ceramic enterprises with the largest export volume, holds the comprehensive and rich product lines including antique tiles and ceramic stone. ASA, one of the Asia's 500 most influential brands founded in 1973, has the capability to produce 3200mm x 1600 mm size marble tiles. HQ, with a long 60 year history, innovated full body granite tiles and won many industrial awards.

Tiles are also being used as works of art following the market trends. THINKHOME specializes in fashion designed ceramic sheets, applying environmental technology to reduce pollution. PROXIMA, designed in Italy and made in China, offers a splendid array of exclusive marble and granite as well as unique porcelain, glass and metallic tiles. They will bring their up-to-date stylish products to promote and attract new buyers in the hospitality field and commercial space.

New attendees to the 2019 show will include a number of nationwide industrial rising stars. Florina has been exporting cement tiles for years and will display their brand new lines integrating with different elements such as marble and wood grain. Capucino has cooperated with over 50 international designers and will show their rustic tiles in plain colours which have highlighted the style of many commercial projects. Fotiles, a global leading OEM supplier located in Foshan, is the expert in big porcelain slabs. Mati, a family owned ceramic production factory since 1998, is able to provide more than 1000 diversified tiles in high quality. Their MC series has unique texture and elegant colour, designed precisely for hotels, clubs and villas.

In addition to Chinese ceramic companies, there are also international names exhibiting at HDE 2019. As the importer of global premium building materials, DPI will bring REX's Italian decorative tiles and Spanish brand Grespania, bringing new patterns and colors from Europe and inspiring local designers.

Hotel Plus - HDE is a one-stop purchasing platform offering building materials and supplies for Hotels and Commercial Spaces.

