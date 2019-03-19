Evotec AG: Evotec And GARDP Announce New Partnership To Discover Novel Antibiotics

COLLABORATION EXPLORES OPPORTUNITIES TO SET UP ANTIBIOTIC DISCOVERY AND DEVELOPMENT PLATFORM AND ESTABLISH A JOINT PIPELINE OF NOVEL ANTIBIOTIC ASSETS

DISCOVERY EFFORTS WILL FOCUS ON WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION ("WHO") PRIORITY PATHOGENS

HAMBURG, GERMANY, and GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / 19 March 2019 / Evotec AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) and The Global Antibiotic Research and Development Partnership ("GARDP") are today announcing the formation of a new strategic public-private partnership to tackle the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance ("AMR"). By joining forces, Evotec and GARDP will leverage their capabilities and networks to address drug-resistant bacterial infections. This includes bringing together GARDP's clinical expertise and sustainable access commitment with Evotec's leading drug discovery platform, expertise in medicinal chemistry and pharmacology, as well as its world-leading collection of bacterial pathogens.

With few antibiotics in development, AMR is a major and rapidly growing global health challenge that is making previously easy to treat infections harder to treat. Approximately 700,000 people worldwide die of drug-resistant infections every year and this number is expected to increase significantly in the future.1 Serious bacterial infections, and in particular Gram-negative bacterial infections, have been identified by the WHO as a global public health priority.2

This strategic partnership focuses on accelerating the development of first-in-class antibiotic treatments for hard-to-treat bacterial infections by establishing a platform that spans the length of the drug development value chain as well as developing a joint pipeline. Of critical importance is also to ensure that novel antibiotics are sensibly priced and made available globally to all patients who need them.

"Partnerships are central to GARDP's model. Working with Evotec will undoubtedly strengthen GARDP's efforts to develop new antibiotics, while addressing the need for their sustainable access. Evotec's expertise complements GARDP's approach, which allows both partners to develop a drug from early exploratory to pre-clinical and clinical studies all the way to patients," said Dr Seamus O'Brien, Research and Development Director at GARDP. "Developing treatments to treat drug-resistant bacterial infections is key to achieve universal health coverage."

Dr Cord Dohrmann, Chief Scientific Officer of Evotec, commented: "The development of resistance to antimicrobials is likely to accelerate and the need for new antibiotics is beyond urgent. Unfortunately, the number of companies engaged in antimicrobial drug discovery is continuously decreasing due to scientific and commercial challenges. Evotec and GARDP are committed to explore new models to leverage cutting-edge discovery platforms to highly innovative and promising projects that have the potential to yield novel classes of antibiotics directed against high priority pathogens. GARDP perfectly complements Evotec in vision and strategy and we are extremely proud to have them as a strategic partner."

ABOUT GARDP

GARDP is a not-for-profit research and development organization that addresses global public health needs by developing new or improved antibiotic treatments, while endeavouring to ensure their sustainable access. Initiated by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Drugs for Neglected Disease initiative (DNDi), GARDP is an important element of WHO's Global Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance that calls for new public-private partnerships to encourage research and development of new antimicrobial agents and diagnostics. www.gardp.org

Media contact:

GARDP

Susan Frade, sfrade@dndi.org +41 79 640 00 99

ABOUT EVOTEC AG

Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient advocacy groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide and our more than 2,600 employees provide the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug discovery and development solutions. We cover all activities from target-to-clinic to meet the industry's need for innovation and efficiency in drug discovery and development (EVT Execute). The Company has established a unique position by assembling top-class scientific experts and integrating state-of-the-art technologies as well as substantial experience and expertise in key therapeutic areas including neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases and fibrosis. On this basis, Evotec has built a broad and deep pipeline of approx. 100 co-owned product opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages (EVT Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term alliances with partners including Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Celgene, CHDI, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Sanofi, Takeda, UCB and others. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter @EvotecAG.

