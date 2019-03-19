General Electric Company: Doc re. GE files DEFA14A

Company

ISIN

Symbol

General Electric Company

US3696041033

London: GEC | Paris: GNE

Doc re: GE files DEFA14A

FAIRFIELD, Conn., March 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

March 18, 2019



On March 18, 2019, General Electric Company (the "Company") filed a DEFA14A (Definitive Additional Materials) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which has been submitted to the U.K. National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM (http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM). It is also available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov (http://www.sec.gov/) and on the Company's website at https://www.ge.com/investor-relations/events-reports (https://www.ge.com/investor-relations/events-reports).

CONTACT: GE

Jennifer Erickson

+001 646 682 5620

jennifer.erickson@ge.com (mailto:seth.martin@ge.com)



