General Electric Company: Doc re. GE files DEFA14A

|Company
ISIN
Symbol
Headline
|General Electric Company
US3696041033
London: GEC | Paris: GNE
Doc re: GE files DEFA14A
March 18, 2019
On March 18, 2019, General Electric Company (the "Company") filed a DEFA14A (Definitive Additional Materials) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which has been submitted to the U.K. National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM (http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM). It is also available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov (http://www.sec.gov/) and on the Company's website at https://www.ge.com/investor-relations/events-reports (https://www.ge.com/investor-relations/events-reports).
|CONTACT:
|GE
Jennifer Erickson
+001 646 682 5620
jennifer.erickson@ge.com (mailto:seth.martin@ge.com)
