19.03.2019 | 08:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

General Electric Company: Doc re. GE files DEFA14A

FAIRFIELD, Conn., March 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Company
ISIN
Symbol
Headline 		General Electric Company
US3696041033
London: GEC | Paris: GNE
Doc re: GE files DEFA14A

March 18, 2019

On March 18, 2019, General Electric Company (the "Company") filed a DEFA14A (Definitive Additional Materials) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which has been submitted to the U.K. National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM (http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM). It is also available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov (http://www.sec.gov/) and on the Company's website at https://www.ge.com/investor-relations/events-reports (https://www.ge.com/investor-relations/events-reports).

CONTACT: GE
Jennifer Erickson
+001 646 682 5620
jennifer.erickson@ge.com (mailto:seth.martin@ge.com)


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com (mailto:rns@lseg.com) or visit www.rns.com (http://www.rns.com/).



