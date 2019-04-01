sprite-preloader
Montag, 01.04.2019

01.04.2019 | 16:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

General Electric Company: Doc re: GE files Form 8-K

FAIRFIELD, Conn., April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Company General Electric Company
ISIN US3696041033
Symbol London: GEC | Paris: GNE
Headline Doc re: GE files Form 8-K

On April 1, 2019, General Electric Companyand on the Company's website at https://www.ge.com/investor-relations/events-reports.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7181U_1-2019-4-1.pdf (http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7181U_1-2019-4-1.pdf)
CONTACT:GE
Jennifer Erickson
+001 646 682 5620
jennifer.erickson@ge.com (mailto:jennifer.erickson@ge.com)

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.


